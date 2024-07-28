Is called Beaconshe is not a medalist, she is not an athlete, but her role in the United States women’s gymnastics team is decisive during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Beacon is stealing the spotlight for her performance. Her story is already beginning to become famous among various international media outlets.

A 4-year-old Golden Retriever has become the first official US therapy dog ​​at the Olympics, providing crucial support in the fight for athletes’ mental health.

The story begins when Li Li Leungthe CEO of Team USA, would come to her office with her dog just after the pandemic hit and noticed how he brought comfort to the athletes.

This is how Li Li and Tracey Callahan Molnar, Beacon’s trainer, decide to incorporate him into the official team.

Beacon’s role is to provide comfort and relaxation to athletes in times of stress. Beacon approaches the gymnasts, who have an immediate positive reaction to having him around.

Beacon helps athletes manage pre-competition stress and anxiety in the competitive world of gymnastics,

“I feel like it kind of blocks out reality, and sometimes that’s good for us, so we don’t think about things too much. It distracts me from the reality of the pain,” gymnast Shilese Jones told The Times.

Molnar, Beacon’s coach and part of the team, commented on Beacon’s importance: “I know that Beacon and I are doing important work. How wonderful it is to have the opportunity to do this and love what we do. I am extremely proud of him and look forward to continuing to provide our support in Paris and beyond.”

