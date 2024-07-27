The only Colombian representative in artistic gymnastics of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Angel Barajasqualified for the high bar final after the first day of competition.

Angel Barajas, Colombian gymnast. Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

Ángel Barajas achieved sixth place in the qualifying competition this Saturday, July 27, with 14,466 points.

First place went to China’s Boheng Zhang with 15.133 points. Second place went to Chia-Huing Tang from Chinese Taipei with 14.933 points.

WHAT A BEAUTY 🤩! Here is Ángel Barajas’ routine to place FIFTH in the split on the High Bar. Colombia dreams of the final 💛💛💙❤️. 🎥 : @GimnastasNet pic.twitter.com/E1Q67ywfzD — Colombian Sport 🇨🇴 (@DeportColombia) July 27, 2024

The athlete born in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, was part of the Olympic subdivision 2. He was aware of the results of the subdivision 3 that defined his important step.

“He is where he wanted to be, without losing his pulse, without acceleration, regular, methodical,” said the Ministry of Sport to celebrate his achievement. “The strategy of his coach, Jairo Ruiz, of focusing him on only two elements paid off.”

The Colombian Olympic Committee applauded Ángel Barajas for being “the first Colombian to qualify for an Olympic final in artistic gymnastics.”

She has already secured her first Olympic diploma at the age of 17 and will try to win some of the medals in the competition against gymnasts from China, Japan and Croatia.

When will Ángel Barajas’ dream Olympic high bar final take place?

Barajas received an award for his professionalism and sacrifice and on August 5th he will compete in the high bar final, which is his strong point. The competition will start at 6:30 am (Colombian time).

Here’s how the qualification for the gymnastics – high bar final turned out:

Boheng Zhang from China with 15,133 points. Chia-Huing Tang from Chinese Taipei with 14,933 points. Takaaki Sugino of Japan with 14,733 points. Tin Srbić from Serbia with 14,600 points. Shinnosuke Oka of Japan with 14,533 points. Angel Barajas, from Colombia, with 14,466 points. Su Weide from China with 14,400 points. Marios Yeoryíu from Cyprus with 14,366 points.

Angel Barajas did not qualify for the parallel bars final

Barajas also participated in the parallel bars event; however, he did not obtain a place in the final.. He achieved a score of 14,700 units, which left him outside the top eight in the competition.

“And it was not enough, not because his execution was bad, but because he was preceded by gymnasts with memorable performances, such as the Chinese Jingyuan Zou, who had a start of 16.200 points or the Japanese, Shinnosuke Oka, who finished with 15.300 units. Throughout the three subdivisions, there were seven athletes who finished with a score above 15.000,” said the Ministry of Sport.

Even so, she will be in the final of the high bar. A feat for her at 17 years old.

