With her blond hair and her “ultra white” smile, Kauli Vaast has everything of a future star. Double European junior champion in surfing, the young Tahitian won this summer in Hossegor the cup of the Surf Federation.

The young surfer of the fenua Kauli Vaast won brilliantly on Tuesday the first edition of the French Surf Federation Cup which took place in Hossegor, in the Landes. https://t.co/KQRBLDE8dy – TNTV (@TahitinuiTV) July 8, 2020

Experts are already predicting a golden future for him. But the young Polynesian, who has been surfing since the age of 4, keeps his head on his shoulders. ” There are a lot of people behind me, that’s what pushes me too“, explains this pro waves. Kauli is also gifted on the school benches: before confinement, he obtained his baccalaureate ES with honors.”It allows me to have a social life, and then I have always done both, since I was very young: alternating surfing and school“Says the young champion. Next goal for Kauli: integrate the world circuit and Paris Olympics 2024 whose surfing events will take place at home, in Teahupo’o in Tahiti.