The Paris 2024 Olympic Games They will open on July 26 in the French capital and will be attended by 10,500 athletes.

The first steps have already been taken in the ‘City of Light’, which hopes to be the best host for the games that are about to begin.

Well equipped

This Thursday, Paris took another step forward, opening the doors of the Olympic Village, in a move that caused a stir among those present at the event.

“The heads of the delegations of Australia, Japan, Brazil, the Netherlands or Belgium, were already in the facilities of the complex located between Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen and Ile Saint-Denis, north of Paris, finalizing details days before the premiere,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “Countries like this are expected to United States, New Zealand, Brazil or Switzerland arrive for the opening of the competition on July 26, since according to the director of the Villa, Laurent Michaudthere is still work to be done to finish spaces and clean up.”

The agency warned: “With an area of ​​52 hectares, the space will accommodate up to 14,500 people at its maximum, including 9,000 athletes, 4,000 workers and 1,500 volunteers who will assist the delegations daily. As the host country, France chose its building, located near the restaurant installed in the Cité du Cinema and the Villa’s polyclinic.”

It was announced that the 624 athletes in the French delegation will have a private training room of 170 square metres – the Village has another communal room for the rest – and a common room with a 5×3 metre television screen, board games and a table football.