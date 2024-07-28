The only Colombian representative in artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Angel Barajasqualified this Saturday for the high bar final after the first day of competition.

Ángel Barajas achieved sixth place in the qualifying competition. The athlete, born in Cúcuta, Norte de Santander, was part of the subdivision 2 of the Olympic event. He was aware of the results of the subdivision 3 that defined his important step. On August 5th he will be in the high bar final.

Ángeles Barajas also participated in the parallel bars, but her score was not enough to qualify. Photo:Colombian Olympic Committee Share

This Saturday’s day for Colombia had several nuances. The rain was against the participation of Jhancarlos Gonzalez in the individual competition of skateboarding and Camila Osorio in the first round of tennis.

Both tournament organizations decided to postpone the day, as the heavy rain that fell in Paris forced them to make a decision. González’s test will be this Sunday, while today the player from Cucuta will have to face Jelena Ostapenko.

Erika Lasso, in judo, lost 10-0 to Lin Chen-Hao (Chinese Taipei), in the -48 kg category. Although Lasso had every desire to do a better job, her rival was far superior. “I made a mistake in my stance at the end of the fight and that cost me the defeat. The fight was very close, but in the end I couldn’t hold on,” said Lasso.

Kenza Dali (right) fights for the ball with Marcela Restrepo. Photo:AFP Share

Meanwhile, this Sunday will be a key match for the Colombian women’s soccer team, which faces New Zealand in its second game of Group A, at 10 am

The Colombian team debuted with a 3-2 defeat against France, but a light came on when Canada, the other team in the group, received a penalty of minus 6 points for spying on New Zealand with drones. Colombia’s mission is to add points to aspire to qualify.

Sunday’s agenda for Colombia

Soccer

New Zealand vs. Colombia (10 am).

Fencing

Men’s Sword

Jhon Rodriguez (3 am).

Artistic gymnastics

Luisa Blanco

Classification of all devices (2:30 am).

Swimming

Stefania Gomez.

100 m breaststroke (4 am).

Anthony Rincon

100 m backstroke.

Boxing

Ingrit Valencia vs. Yesugen Oyuntsetseg (Mongolia), 50 kilograms

(5:36 am).

