Next year is approaching with great unknowns, and in this special we try to shed light on some of them. In a turbulent time, with wars in Gaza and Ukraine, some 70 countries will hold elections calling for almost half of the world's population. Two of these appointments are of particular concern due to their geopolitical implications: the United States—will Trump appear?—and Taiwan. In Spain, in a polarized atmosphere, political meetings and disagreements will be fueled by the territorial debate, that puzzle that no one has yet managed to complete. In Paris, the banlieue is vindicated before the splendor of the Olympic Games, while the advance of artificial intelligence presents new dilemmas and the fight against superbacteria is confirmed as the great health challenge. In the year in which there could finally be a vaccine against malaria, in which Taylor Swift will perform in Spain and the centenary of Kafka's death marks, the question is to escape fear or take advantage of it to move forward positively.

Between prison and the White House; Between the electoral campaign and the bench—accused of 91 crimes—Donald Trump is the first defeated American president to return to the fray. His first challenge, the Republican primaries. Then, the presidential elections. More than 3.7 billion people will be able to vote in elections in 70 countries. There are calls as transcendental as those from the US, the EU, Taiwan or India, whose results will have a global impact. How to organize the territories is the key to the survival of the coalition government. An issue that marked the birth of the 1978 Constitution and caused the crisis of the 'procés', whose aftershocks are still felt. Pedro Sánchez has his great challenge in the territorial debate. The high cost of artificial intelligence models, the shortage of chips and the demands of regulation will favor large players. As companies join the race, in the coming months it will be key to optimize before continuing to scale. The 2024 Olympic Games will hardly change the French capital. Although perhaps they will transform the 'banlieue' of Saint-Denis, the suburbs marked by unrest, poverty and exclusion, but also by youth and dynamism. The Asian giant becomes the world's largest automobile exporter for the first time in its history, displacing Japan. And it does so thanks to the electric vehicle, powered by state aid and its control of resources for battery manufacturing. One in four cars sold in China is already electric. The novelist Andrea Genovart, 30, and the thinker and writer José Antonio Marina, 84, discuss the fears and doubts of the present and the future.

Resistance to antibiotics continues to rise and, in the absence of new drugs in the short term to neutralize them, scientists call for strengthening prevention and rational use of these medications. By the end of 2024, the planet should have the first treaty to combat pollution from this material, which each year accounts for more than 20 million tons dumped into nature. But the big producers are not going to make it easy From 'One Hundred Years of Solitude' to a biopic of Carmen Balcells. The 'boom' takes the world of streaming platforms by storm. It's them or us. Radicalization. Ideological tribalism. A harmful vicious circle that intensifies in contexts of crisis and uncertainty, where arguments lose and emotions win. This 2023 ends the war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which will continue to mark a 2024 full of elections. But there are also other events to put on the agenda, such as the Olympic Games or the return to the Moon. Stay with these quotes and anniversaries. From politics to culture, and from sport to medicine, these names promise to shake up a course that seems, to say the least, exciting.

