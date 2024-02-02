2024 MotoGP calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|March 8-10
|Qatar
|Lusail
|March 22-24
|Portugal
|Portimao
|Deleted
|Deleted
|Deleted
|April 12-14
|Americas
|Austin
|April 26-28
|Spain
|Jerez de la Frontera
|May 10-12
|France
|Le Mans
|May 24-26
|Catalonia
|Montmelo
|May 31st – June 2nd
|Italy
|Mugello
|June 14-16
|Kazakhstan
|Sokol
|June 28-30
|Holland
|Assen
|05-07 July
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|02-04 August
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|August 16-18
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|August 30th – September 1st
|Aragon
|Alkaniz
|06-08 September
|San Marin and Rimini Riviera
|Misano
|20-22 September
|India
|Buddha
|27-29 September
|Indonesia
|Mandalika
|04-06 October
|Japan
|Motegi
|October 18-20
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|October 25-27
|Thailand
|Buriram
|01-03 November
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|November 15-17
|Valencian Community
|Valencia
Record figure of 21 races
Nine months of racing: the 2024 MotoGP calendar extends from March 8th to November 17th when the curtain will fall in the traditional setting of Valencia.
The start will return to Qatar in Lusail, before moving to Portugal in the Algarves before the trans-oceanic trip to Austin. 21 races scheduled, a record, with the long-awaited debut of the Sokol circuit in Kazakhstan in June.
There summer break it will be placed in the month of July, when on 7 July the paddock will close the bags at the Sachsenring in Germany and then reopen them on 2 August in Great Britain at Silverstone. Two stages are scheduled in Italy: in Mugello the race will take place from 31 May to 2 June, while in Misano it will take to the track from 6 to 8 September. Two hat-tricks in the Far East before the final round in Valencia.
