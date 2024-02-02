2024 MotoGP calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit March 8-10 Qatar Lusail March 22-24 Portugal Portimao Deleted Deleted Deleted April 12-14 Americas Austin April 26-28 Spain Jerez de la Frontera May 10-12 France Le Mans May 24-26 Catalonia Montmelo May 31st – June 2nd Italy Mugello June 14-16 Kazakhstan Sokol June 28-30 Holland Assen 05-07 July Germany Sachsenring 02-04 August Great Britain Silverstone August 16-18 Austria Red Bull Ring August 30th – September 1st Aragon Alkaniz 06-08 September San Marin and Rimini Riviera Misano 20-22 September India Buddha 27-29 September Indonesia Mandalika 04-06 October Japan Motegi October 18-20 Australia Phillip Island October 25-27 Thailand Buriram 01-03 November Malaysia Sepang November 15-17 Valencian Community Valencia

Record figure of 21 races

Nine months of racing: the 2024 MotoGP calendar extends from March 8th to November 17th when the curtain will fall in the traditional setting of Valencia.

The start will return to Qatar in Lusail, before moving to Portugal in the Algarves before the trans-oceanic trip to Austin. 21 races scheduled, a record, with the long-awaited debut of the Sokol circuit in Kazakhstan in June.

There summer break it will be placed in the month of July, when on 7 July the paddock will close the bags at the Sachsenring in Germany and then reopen them on 2 August in Great Britain at Silverstone. Two stages are scheduled in Italy: in Mugello the race will take place from 31 May to 2 June, while in Misano it will take to the track from 6 to 8 September. Two hat-tricks in the Far East before the final round in Valencia.