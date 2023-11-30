The era of Verstappen and Red Bull

The domain of Max Verstappen in 2023 it recalled other golden periods of teams and drivers already experienced in the world of Formula 1: to cite the most recent examples, from 2000 onwards, similar statements were seen with Michael Schumacher, who led Ferrari for five consecutive seasons on the roof of the world. Another German did almost the same with Red Bull, from 2010 to 2013, with Sebastian Vettel contributing to the team’s first great triumph. Red Bullshortly before witnessing the total relaunch of Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton from 2014 to 2020, with Nico Rosberg’s single parenthesis in 2016, also still at Mercedes.

The question mark about 2024

The fear of some fans is that 2024 could present the same conditions as the championship just concluded, with Verstappen winning almost all the races on the calendar and setting record after record, the same ones that seemed unattainable until a few years ago. However, it is to have a different thought in this aspect, thus opening up to a scenario of greater competitiveness Stefano DomenicaliPresident and CEO of Formula 1.

Qualifying and race pace

The former Ferrari Team Principal, congratulating Verstappen for the successes achieved, underlined in an interview with Sky an aspect already noted at the end of this last season, relating in particular to qualifying: “In Abu Dhabi – has explained – we have seen 20 cars in one second, and this means that we are all very close. Obviously, also the race pace is different, and this will be the most important news we will see next year“.

More fight on the track

An opinion contrary to that of Hamilton, who seemed pessimistic on the issue, but of which the Imola manager is convinced, who also gave an example about McLaren: “To those who said that with the budget cap the machine cannot be developed, I would say that the McLaren has shown that this is not the case – he added – in any case, I think there will be more battle at the topAnd. Even though, as always, I’m a guy who doesn’t like to talk because there are always a lot of people who talk and then get contradicted, but I’m sure that the goal of all the teams is to try to show the level of their engineering, their abilities and know how to improve. The awareness of F1 and the growth of our sport is truly magical – he concluded – our goal is to make sure that people, and avid fans like us, can really believe in the sport and love what we are building to join us. Our duty is to develop the culture of F1, and this is truly the great challenge we have.”