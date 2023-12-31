Budget Law and “Made in Italy 2030” are the other two challenges of the new year





With the arrival of the new year, it is natural that expectations are formed, even when it comes to politics. But, to begin with, what do Italians hope for themselves in 2024? The main wish (source: Istituto Piepoli) is to have good health (43%), followed by an increase in income (17%), tied with greater success in work or studies (17%). And what do they ask of politics instead? First, apart from the end of ongoing wars, fewer taxes for citizens and businesses (29%), government stability (17%), an acceleration of institutional reforms that can make our country more efficient (13%). The dominant feeling in public opinion is hope (43%).

But what challenges will politics itself have to face in the new year? Firstly, that of responding to the citizens' requests that we have just mentioned: less taxes, more stability, simplification and streamlining of our bureaucratic apparatus. Then, three big appointments.

The first concerns the Budget Law 2024, which represents the first economic maneuver written in full by the Meloni Government. This law should introduce some important measures to stimulate economic growth, such as cutting the tax wedge, adjusting pensions to inflation, freezing taxes on plastic and sugar, and bonuses for nursery school fees.

The second concerns the definition of the new strategic vision of industrial policy “Made in Italy 2030”, which the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy intends to develop by the first half of 2024. This vision aims to link the traditional strong sectors of the Italian production system to the ongoing digital, technological, environmental and geoeconomic transformations.

The third, and most important, is represented by the 2024 European elections, which will be held between 23 and 26 May in all member countries of the European Union. These elections will be decisive for the community balance and for Italy's role in the European context. The Italian electoral law provides for a proportional system with a threshold of 4% and multi-member constituencies. In practice, we will have four months of election campaign”latent”, before the actual electoral month of May. What will be the strategies of the parties (each of which will inevitably try to fly its own flag)? In general, we can make the following considerations.

Fratelli d'Italia will aim to confirm its role as the first party of the centre-right coalition and the main sovereignist force in Europe, taking advantage of the consensus obtained by the Meloni government and the charismatic leadership of Giorgia Meloni. The party could win up to 25 seats, a sharp increase compared to 5 in 2019.

The Democratic party it will try to recover the ground lost in the last national elections and present itself as the only credible alternative to the Meloni government, focusing on the internal renewal led by secretary Elly Schlein and on its pro-European vocation. The party could get a twenty of seats, in line with the 19 in 2019.

The 5 Star Movement he will try to relaunch his image by relying on the figure of Giuseppe Conte, even in the event that the former prime minister was not a candidate. The M5S could reach 14-15 seats, a number not far from that of 2019.

The League will have to try to strengthen its identity and its program, especially on the issues of security, immigration and autonomy. The party could win around 10 seats, down from 28 in 2019.

Forza Italia and Action will compete for the space of the moderate centre, presenting themselves as reformist and liberal forces, in favor of European integration and dialogue with other political forces. The two parties could get between 6 and 4 seats each, up from 3 and 2 in 2019.

In the end, Italia Viva and +Europa they will attempt to overcome the 4% threshold, focusing on the figures of Matteo Renzi and Emma Bonino, and on the themes of innovation, the environment and civil rights. The two parties could obtain between 3 and 2 seats each, down from 4 and 3 in 2019.

All in the context of a growing polarization of political communication, with a foreseeable major media clash between Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein. And with Conte who could in turn benefit from the presumably bright tones that await us.

