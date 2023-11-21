Three amendments by the League to the budget law, despite the assurances of an armored 2024 budget, without proposals for modification by the majority parties. In Transatlantic in the Chamber on Tuesday, Fratelli d’Italia circles did not exclude initiatives from “crazy horses”, i.e. from individual parliamentarians: “But the agreement should hold”, the belief.

In the evening, three amendments from the Northern League upset the plans, so much so that in parliamentary circles there are rumors of a clarifying phone call between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her deputy, as well as leader of the League, Matteo Salvini. In the next few hours, according to the same sources consulted by Adnkronos, the League should withdraw the amendments that have come under scrutiny.

The oppositions’ amendments in the commission

There are approximately 2650 amendments presented by the opposition in total in the Senate Budget Committee on the 2024 Budget: the deadline for submission expired at 8.00 pm on Tuesday 21 November. From the data received from the groups, there were 1103 amendments from the Democratic Party, 945 from the Five Star Movement, 329 from Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra, 180 from Italia Viva, 91 from Azione.

Minimum wage and healthcare are the two fronts on which the opposition is marching united. On the first point, the amendment signed by Stefano Patuanelli was signed by the leaders of the Pd group Francesco Boccia, that of the Verdi-Left Alliance Giuseppe De Cristofaro and by Azione. On the health side, a package “consisting of three common amendments” was shared. There are the signatures of Pd, M5S, Avs, Più Europa and socialists. However, there is no one from Carlo Calenda’s party. The issue, it is explained, is and remains that of waiting lists. “We didn’t sign them because they didn’t lead to anything in terms of waiting lists”, say Azione when asked by Adnkronos.

However, among the Dem parliamentarians there is confidence that Action could also be added during the course of work on part of the unitary proposals of the opposition. The three amendments presented concern the allocation of 4 billion for 2024 for the sector “to gradually reach an annual financing percentage of no less than 7.5% of GDP”, of which 1 for the hiring of new healthcare personnel. Therefore a “fund of 600 million” for the assistance of non-self-sufficient elderly people “for which the budget law does not provide any funding”.

The last amendment is the one on the waiting lists on which there was the distinction with Action. “We are working to see if we can get the others to sign. The discussion with Action continues”, say parliamentary sources. But within Calenda’s party there is no hiding the irritation: “For us – it was explained to Adnkronos – it was an overall package. We will vote for the things we agree with, but we cannot always remain at the whims of the 5 stars. Like today on Albania. We had found a united resolution and in the end it was little. Let’s just say enough.”