One of the most hated taxes by Italians is cut: the Rai license fee will no longer be 90 euros a year but 70 euros from 2024. And it is only ”the beginning of a virtuous path” which should end with its cancellation. The first step was included in the 2024 budget, and announced by the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini: ”There is the first intervention on the Rai license fee, which will be cut from the bill of Italian taxpayers”.

And then it is illustrated in more detail by the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti, who initially speaks of ”a reduction from 20 to 15 euros. Every month in your bill instead of 20 you will find 15”. But immediately afterwards clarity is clarified on the overall intervention: ”There is a reduction of a quarter of the rent” which ”goes from 90 euros to 70 euros”. So Giorgetti explains the reason for his mistake: ”To tolerate it more, I look at the bill, when it says, I don’t think about what I pay all year”.

Salvini: “Beginning of a virtuous path towards cancellation”

For the leader of the League, Salvini, ”it is the beginning of a virtuous path” which should end with the definitive cancellation of a tribute introduced in February 1938, coinciding with the first radio programmes. After 90 years of existence, last March, the vice-president of the Council had defined a gradual process of cancellation of the compulsory subscription, with a reduction of 20% every year, until it completely disappears within 5 years. In a document he had defined the tax as “anachronistic and unfair, as it is due for the simple possession of devices suitable or adaptable to receiving a signal”.

Mef: “Total budget for Rai drops from 440 to 420 million”

The overall budget for Rai from the decrease in the license fee “subjects only a slight change in line with the cuts envisaged for all ministries (from 440 million to 420 million)”. This is what the Ministry of Economy and Finance underlines in an addition to the measures decided by the Council of Ministers which explains that “a reduction in the Rai license fee of 20 euros is expected, which corresponds to an integration of the Rai financing for investment-related expenses”.

From the record of 113 euros to today: the evolution of the Rai license fee

With the presentation of the maneuver we moved from plans to facts, with the start of an operation which in theory should be completed in 2027. The last person to have touched the fee, revolutionizing the payment method, was Matteo Renzi, with the introduction of the tax in the electricity bill.

Previously the tax had reached the record figure of 113 euros, also due to the high level of tax evasion. In 2016, with the levy automatically included in the electricity expenditure items, it had dropped to 100 euros and subsequently to 90 euros, thanks to the transition from 16 million subscriptions to 22 million. The overall revenue, which is currently around 1.7 billion, should fall to around 1.2 billion euros, with which the State’s public coffers will continue to be financed and the subsidies of public channels, television news, radio news and all broadcasts and communication projects of a public, current and political nature.

Rai Supervisory President asks for clarity: “Cut or shift to general taxation?”

“On the cut to the Rai license fee announced by ministers Salvini and Giorgetti, it is necessary for the government to clarify things as soon as possible. Is it a real cut or a shift in general taxation?”. This is what the president of the Rai supervisory commission, Barbara Floridia, is asking in the meantime, for whom “there can be no ambiguity on this point because whatever measure is intended to be taken it is necessary to guarantee the certainty of the resources necessary for Rai for the provision of the public service , which was and remains an essential safeguard for our democracy”.

Floridia further observes: “We are in a crucial phase at the gates of the signing of a new service contract which, among other things, provides for the transformation into a digital media company. How do we intend to concretely address these challenges? We are waiting to read the law and the sources of coverage hoping that it is not a maneuver that could weaken the public service or harm its workers”.