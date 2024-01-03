The chaos around the 2024 car incentives has pushed the Government to schedule a meeting with the automotive sector to be held on Thursday 1 February. The meeting was convened by Minister Adolf Urso who in a note clarified that all the main players in the sector will participate in the meeting, from car manufacturers to supply chain organisations.

The new incentives

On this occasion “the new incentive plan for the automotive sector soon to be activated will be illustrated”. According to what is indicated in the note released by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, the objective of the new incentives for the purchase of more modern and low-emission cars “they are the modernization of the car fleet, with support for lower incomes, and the relaunch of vehicle production in Italy; the doubling of incentives for taxis and NCCs and the experimental launch of the social leasing formula are also envisaged”.

Comparison with Stellantis

At the same time, the dates of the next discussions with Stellantis were also set, with which the Government had started a discussion on the employment and productivity plan in Italy. The ministry's note continues by explaining what topics will be addressed and when: “The meetings of the working groups foreseen by the 'Stellantis table' dedicated to the market, competitiveness, components, work and research and development have been scheduled. The first five meetings will be held between Monday 22 and Wednesday 24 January 2024. Furthermore, during the month of February, two further meetings are scheduled for each individual working group, for a total of 15 meetings in the period”.