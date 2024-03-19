We are in a time to talk about global warming it is more important than ever. Have you ever wondered why summer days seem to get hotter and hotter, or why we hear more about hurricanes and devastating floods? Well, there is an invisible “blanket” that envelops ours planet, made of gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. This blanket traps heat and makes the Earth warmer, a phenomenon we know as warming global.

Everyday actions, such as driving the car or the energy we use at home, contribute to making this blanket thicker and thicker. Cutting trees and certain agricultural practices also add weight to this blanket. But it's not all black: there are also natural causes, such as volcanic eruptions, even if their impact is much smaller than our actions.

What is happening to our world?

The heating of our planet is having increasingly evident and worrying effects. The glaciers, those ice giants that have dominated the highest peaks and the polar regions for centuries, are slowly retreating, leaving behind landscapes completely transformed. This melting contributes to sea level rise, threatening coastal cities, small islands and entire communities that live near the waters.

The fauna and flora of our planet are also under pressure. Let's think to bears polar: icons of world arctic, are losing their natural habitat, the sea ice, essential for hunting and survival. But they are not the only ones: many other species, from those of coral reefs to those of rainforests, do they find to have to face changes too quick to be able to adapt.

The consequences of global warming don't stop there. The waves Of heatwhich were once one-off events, are becoming Always more frequent and intense, putting human health, agriculture and water availability are put to the test. Hurricanes and tropical storms, fueled by increasingly warm ocean waters, are gaining in strength and destructiveness, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. And then there I am the Drought: prolonged periods without rain which they transform fertile lands in deserts, compromising food security and access to drinking water for millions Of people.

Luckilythe science offers us the instruments to understand and address these challenges. Through the use of satellites And models climate advanced, scientists are able to monitor ongoing changes, predict future scenarios and guide us towards the most effective solutions. These technologies allow us to “see” beyond the horizon immediategiving us the chance to act before it's too late.

In this context, every information that comes to us from satellites, every piece of data harvest come on models climate change, it is a piece of the puzzle that helps us understand how to protect our world. The challenge is enormous, but the knowledge we possess is our compass on this journey towards a sustainable future. How can wethen make the best use of these information to mitigate the effects of global warming and adapt to new ones reality?

Global warming and us, what can we do?

Every gesture counts. Choosing to eat less meat, use clean energy, recycle and reuse are steps that we can all do. Even planting a tree can make a difference, because trees absorb CO2, one of the gases that makes the blanket thicker.

At the community and world level, we have to support those who make important decisions for the environment, such as the Paris Agreement, and play our part in society. Companies can also change course, investing in greener technologies.

Address the change climate it's a challenge great, but we are not alone. Each of us, with small daily gestures, can contribute to positive change. Let us remember that protecting the Earth means protecting our home and guaranteeing a future for future generations.

Let's hope so that this journey through the climate changehas offered you new insights reflection. And you, which ones actions Are you ready to take action to make a difference?

Tell us your experience and your ideas for a more future sustainable.