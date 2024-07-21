Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing probably expected more from the big upgrade package. The championship leader has been given an almost completely new car for the 2024 Hungarian GP. So far, that has not been enough to beat McLaren. Verstappen was only 0.046 seconds short of pole position. Norris was the fastest with Piastri in P2. How does McLaren handle this pressure? We will find out in the next 70 laps.

Start of the 2024 Hungarian GP

Oscar Piastri has a great start that is even better than those of Verstappen and Norris. He gets alongside his teammate, but Norris tries to close the door. That gives Verstappen the chance to get alongside the two McLarens on the outside in turn one. There is not enough space for all three cars, so Verstappen swerves off the track. When Verstappen gets back on the track, he is ahead of Norris.

According to Norris, Verstappen should give the place back. Verstappen thinks he was already in front before the intersection of the corner. After a lap, Verstappen is given the opportunity to let Norris pass. Verstappen absolutely disagrees with that. ‘Tell the FIA ​​that if we race like this, I’m going to run people off the road’, says Verstappen frustrated.

While Norris and Verstappen are fighting verbally for P2, Piastri has built up a gap of 2.5 seconds. Norris drives away from Verstappen in the following laps, but cannot get much closer to his teammate. And so the gap grows with small steps between the drivers in the top three. A bit further back, Pérez makes progress. After about ten laps he has moved up from P16 to P11. Russell, who started one place behind Pérez, is tenth.

Verstappen can’t keep up the pace

After lap ten, Verstappen sees the two orange cars in front of him getting smaller and smaller, but also how Hamilton’s silver Mercedes gets bigger in his mirrors. For laps, Hamilton is about 1.2 seconds behind Verstappen, but he doesn’t get into the DRS zone. At the end of lap 16, Mercedes has had enough and brings Hamilton in for a tire change.

A lap later, Lando Norris responds to Hamilton’s stop by also changing to new rubber. Red Bull tells Verstappen that they have also considered stopping, but they think it is too early. Not much later, Verstappen reports that the car no longer wants to brake or steer. It is also really time for new tires for Verstappen.

Verstappen comes in

Nevertheless, Verstappen stays outside for another lap. Something Piastri does not do. He temporarily hands over the lead to Verstappen. A few laps later, on lap 21 to be precise, Verstappen also comes in. In the meantime, Hamilton has found the pace. Lap after lap, he improves the fastest race lap. He has even closed up so much that he is now only two seconds behind Norris.

Verstappen comes back on the track behind Hamilton and is about seven seconds behind. The Red Bull is apparently much more comfortable on the hard tyre. The gap between Hamilton and Verstappen quickly shrinks to five seconds. Hamilton cannot keep up the pace. He has the oldest tyres of the top four and he starts to notice this around lap 27. The McLarens are pulling away, Verstappen is catching up.

Hamilton and Verstappen make mistakes

In lap 33, Verstappen is allowed to use DRS for the first time in the duel with Hamilton. One lap later, Verstappen plans his first overtaking manoeuvre. In turn one, Hamilton brakes too hard. It therefore seems that Verstappen can easily take over P3 in the next corner. But that does not happen. Verstappen shoots through in turn two and even goes off track for a moment. The driver blames his car. He has adjusted the brake balance especially for the corner, but according to Verstappen, the car still does not want to steer.

In lap 38 Vertappen tries again, but this time he is well caught by Hamilton. At McLaren they are laughing up their sleeves, because this duel costs both drivers a lot of valuable time. In the 39th lap even Leclerc has joined Verstappen who is then allowed to use DRS for the first time to hook up.

Verstappen keeps chasing and prodding, but at the end of lap forty both Hamilton and Leclerc come. Both drivers try to fool Verstappen by pitting earlier to gain time on new tires. Verstappen also sees this and is angry with his team. ‘It’s quite clever that we let ourselves be undercut like that. It completely ruined my race’, shouts Verstappen.

Norris makes final pit stop before Piastri

At the front, the McLarens have built up a gap of around nine seconds. Norris is closing in on Piastri. When he comes within a second and a half, he gets the radio that he can attack his teammate. It doesn’t get that far, but Norris does get the pit stop advantage from his team to come in first on lap 45.

Contrary to what you might expect, Piastri does not pit on the first lap after Norris’ pit stop. He does pit at the end of lap 47. When Piastri rejoins the track, Norris is 2.3 seconds ahead of the other McLaren. Nevertheless, Norris is instructed to let Piastri pass as soon as he is ready, but that moment takes some time. Norris is faster than Piastri for the first few laps after the pit stops. ‘Let him come’, Norris seems to be saying.

Verstappen is furious

With 21 laps to go, Max Verstappen also makes his final pit stop. He returns to the track behind Hamilton and Leclerc. Verstappen is still very angry with his team. Verstappen has been instructed to save his tires a bit at the start. After a cynical remark about this from the pit wall, Verstappen fires off. ‘Don’t start like this now. You gave me this strategy, so I’m going to try to make something of it’, says Verstappen.

Whether it is due to pushing or frustration, we do not know, but Verstappen is closing in on Leclerc with great strides. At the start of lap 57, Verstappen is so close behind that he can overtake Leclerc and take over P4. Verstappen’s race is entertaining to watch, but for the best form of entertainment we have to look at McLaren.

Norris wants to ignore team orders

At the front, the bickering continues at McLaren. Piastri is not getting any closer towards the end of the race. Yet the team keeps telling Norris to save more tires and eventually let Piastri pass. ‘Then you should have brought him in first’, Norris responds. According to McLaren, that doesn’t matter, but for Norris it definitely does. Spicy!

The engineer then tries to play on the driver’s feeling. ‘I know you’re going to do the right thing’, pleads engineer Will Joseph. After this, Norris keeps receiving messages about more tire management. The lap times tell something different. Norris is faster than Piastri per lap and also increases the margin by which he increases with each lap.

Verstappen hits Hamilton!

Verstappen has reached Hamilton quite a distance behind Norris. A first overtaking manoeuvre fails in turn two. Hamilton lets the car run out and squeezes Verstappen off. The steam is now coming out of Verstappen’s ears. A lap later, Verstappen places a dive bomb in turn one. He brakes too hard, but would make it through the corner. If it weren’t for Hamilton turning in and hooking up with Verstappen.

The back of the Red Bull is launched and after a short flight comes back hard on the ground. Miraculously, nothing breaks on Verstappen’s car and he can continue his race. Leclerc has overtaken him in the meantime and Sainz closes in right behind Verstappen.

While all this is happening, McLaren keeps begging its leading driver to slow down a bit, but Norris is having none of it. ‘Tell him to come closer,’ the driver responds. Piastri just can’t seem to do that. With three laps to go, the gap is even six seconds. What on earth are Norris going to do?

Norris listens to his team!

At the start of lap 68 of a total of 70 laps, Norris breaks. With a huge dose of fresh reluctance, Norris eases off the gas and lets his teammate pass. Norris receives the award for Good Guy of the Year, but he would have preferred to win the 2024 Hungarian GP. In his 35th F1 race, Oscar Piastri from Melbourne takes his first victory, making him thank Lando Norris on his bare knees. There will be a lot of talk about this race.

Verstappen sneers after the race. He receives a message from the team that he needs to go to the medics because of the big blow he received after the contact with Hamilton. ‘Maybe the medical staff should go and check on the stewards. Let’s see if they’re okay. I’m not in any pain’, Verstappen reacts angrily.

2024 Hungarian GP Results