Last month was the hottest June on record, the European Union’s climate change monitoring agency said on Monday, continuing a run of exceptional temperatures that some scientists say puts 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record.

Every month since June 2023, 13 months in a row, has been ranked as the hottest on the planet since records began, compared to the corresponding month in previous years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Agency said in a monthly bulletin.

The latest data suggests that 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record after human-caused climate change and the El Niño weather phenomenon pushed temperatures to record highs this year so far, some scientists said.

Climate change is already causing dire consequences around the world in 2024.