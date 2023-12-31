2024.. Hello

Today, we welcome the first day of the new Gregorian year 2024 with all optimism, ambition, positive aspirations, and the tidings that our wise leadership has accustomed us to in the homeland of goodness, joy, and achievement, that what is coming is always more beautiful.

With the dawn of this day, we have bid farewell to the year 2023, which the leader of the blessed march, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, called the “Year of Sustainability,” and witnessed great achievements and the launch of projects, initiatives, partnerships and extended bridges that consolidate and enhance the position of the Emirates. And the people of the Emirates, their progress, prosperity, prosperity and successes.

One of the most prominent events witnessed in the past year was the country’s hosting of the largest, largest and most successful session of the climate conferences, “COP28”, which culminated in the historic “UAE Agreement” on climate, approved by representatives of 197 countries, in addition to the European Union, which also witnessed the launch of the “Altera” Investment Fund by the UAE. Climate Action Fund worth $30 billion, with the aim of raising and stimulating an additional $250 billion to support global climate action.

There have been many huge projects and initiatives for the homeland and the citizen on this good land, which express a continuous process that takes care of the human being, and stems from a firm vision that he is the true wealth of the homeland and the focus of all plans and programmes. The year 2023 brought an image of one of the most eloquent images of the UAE’s investment in humanity and the world, following the success of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi in completing the longest space mission in Arab history, “Ambition Zayed 2,” which lasted 6 months.

During 2023, the country also witnessed one of the brightest images of citizen empowerment during the Federal National Council elections, which recorded an increase in the number of members of electoral bodies, the distinguished presence of Emirati women on electoral lists by up to 51%, and the active participation of young people, who made up 55% of the total lists of those bodies.

The year 2023 was a year of distinction and brilliance for UAE diplomacy, and it concluded with an exceptional presence in the UN Security Council, and it made exceptional efforts to stop the war in Gaza, followed by a huge Emirati humanitarian effort to alleviate the suffering of the civilian population with the launch of Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” and the establishment of an integrated field hospital within the Strip. And 3 seawater desalination plants in Rafah, hosting a thousand Palestinians suffering from cancer to receive treatment in the state, and hosting a thousand Palestinian children with their families in state hospitals until they recover and return, with the launch of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign.

The tip of the iceberg of the achievements of the emirates of goodness and love, and every year the homeland of goodness continues in goodness, glory and glories under Bu Khaled… and 2024… Welcome.

