11/07/2024 – 12:22

Brazil is expected to harvest more rice, beans, cotton and wheat in 2024, but less soybeans, corn and sorghum. The data comes from the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production for June, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The production of cereals, legumes and oilseeds is expected to total 295.9 million tons in 2024, a drop of 6.2% compared to 2023, 19.5 million tons less.

For 2024, soybean production is expected to decline by 3.4%, while sorghum production is expected to shrink by 10.4%. Corn production is expected to be 13.3% lower, due to reductions of 15.0% in first-crop corn and 12.8% in second-crop corn.

On the other hand, increases are expected, in relation to the 2023 performance, in the production of upland cotton (9.8%), rice (4.1%) beans (9.0%) and wheat (23.7%).

Soybean production is expected to reach 146.8 million tons in 2024. Corn production is expected to reach 113.7 million tons, with 23.6 million tons of corn in the first harvest and 90.1 million tons of corn in the second harvest. Rice production was estimated at 10.7 million tons, and bean production at 3.2 million tons. Wheat production is expected to reach 9.6 million tons in 2024, herbaceous cotton production is expected to reach a record 8.5 million tons, and sorghum production is expected to reach 3.9 million tons.