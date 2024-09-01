2024 German regional elections under the sign of AfD: the far right is on its way to triumph in Thuringia and challenges the CDU in Saxony.

According to the ZDF exit poll, Alternative for Germany (AfD) is clearly ahead in the state elections in Thuringia with 33.5% of the vote, 9 points ahead of the CDU. The new left-wing populist party BSW received 14.5% of the vote, the Linke party 11.5%, the SPD 6.5% and the Greens 4%. The electoral threshold is 5%.

In Saxony, the CDU and AfD are neck and neck. The Christian Democrats won 32% of the vote, while the far-right party won 31.5%. The new left-wing populist party BSW was far behind, winning 14.5% of the vote, while the SPD stopped at 7.5%.