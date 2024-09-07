The absence of Toprak Razgatlioglu, declared ‘unfit’ after the terrible accident that occurred on Friday during FP2, has opened up a greater possibility for all the drivers to aim for pole position for the eighth round of the world championship at Magny-Cours, but with a decidedly complex challenge to face even before celebrating the goal of the best time in qualifying: during the entire 15 minutes of the session, a car fell on the French circuit heavy rainwhich in fact generated several falls, all without consequences. The winner of this ‘battle’, in the end, was Alex Lowes. For the pilot of the Kawasaki This is the first pole of the season, as well as the second overall of his career, which the British rider had missed since the 2018 Assen Round.

The Superpole Chronicle

Track conditions were precarious due to heavy rain from the green flag, with Danilo Petrucci initially looking like the favourite to take pole. Unfortunately for him, after just five minutes, the former MotoGP rider lost control of his bike at the braking point of turn 5, at the same point where Rabat and Bulega also ended up in the gravel (luckily all without consequences). Sam Lowes, Rinaldi and Gardner also suffered further crashes in other parts of the track, ending their session early. Despite the mistake, Bulega still finished in second place behind Alex Lowes, who stopped the clock on1:51.946trimming well 7 tenths ahead of the reigning Supersport champion. Scott Redding completes the front row, in a disastrous qualifying for Alvaro Bautista, only 17th. The appointment with Race-1, in the hope that the weather conditions may improve, is now scheduled for 2:00 PMwith the event live on Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport Max.

Magny-Cours 2024, Superpole: starting grid