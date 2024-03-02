The Formula 1 rankings of the 2024 F1 World Championship, PROVISIONAL drivers' ranking and manufacturers' ranking updated after the first Bahrain race won by Max Verstappen than at the wheel of the Red Bull he conquered the 1st victory in the 2024 season.
Formula 1 2024 DRIVERS Ranking
|POS
|PILOT
|STABLE
|PTS
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|26
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|18
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|15
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|12
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|10
|6
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren Mercedes
|8
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|6
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|Mclaren Mercedes
|4
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|2
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1
|11
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|0
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Rb Honda RBPT
|0
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Rb Honda RBPT
|0
|15
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|0
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|0
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|0
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|0
F1 2024 Constructors' Rankings
|POS
|STABLE
|PTS
|1
|Red Bull Racing Honda
|44
|2
|Ferrari
|27
|3
|Mercedes
|16
|4
|Mclaren Mercedes
|12
|5
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|3
|6
|Kick Sauber Ferrari
|0
|7
|Haas Ferrari
|0
|8
|Rb Honda RBPT
|0
|9
|Williams Mercedes
|0
|10
|Alpine Renault
|0
Read also:
→ 2024 F1 Calendar
→ 2024 F1 Drivers and Constructors Rankings
→ Formula 1 timetables
→ F1 driver and constructor points as assigned
→ Sprint Race how it works
→ LIVE F1 Times
→ F1 NEWS
→ F1 Power Unit Regulations 2026
→ What do you think about the F1 season? Drop by F1 discussions on the FORUM!
#Formula #ranking #Drivers39 #Constructors39 #World #Championship
Leave a Reply