The Formula 1 rankings of the 2024 F1 World Championship, PROVISIONAL drivers' ranking and manufacturers' ranking updated after the first Bahrain race won by Max Verstappen than at the wheel of the Red Bull he conquered the 1st victory in the 2024 season.

Formula 1 2024 DRIVERS Ranking

POS PILOT STABLE PTS 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda 26 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda 18 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5 George Russell Mercedes 10 6 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes 8 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 8 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 4 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Mercedes 2 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1 11 Zhou Guanyu Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 0 13 Daniel Ricciardo Rb Honda RBPT 0 14 Yuki Tsunoda Rb Honda RBPT 0 15 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 0 16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 0 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 0 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 0 19 Valtteri Bottas Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 20 Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes 0 F1 2024 drivers ranking

F1 2024 Constructors' Rankings

POS STABLE PTS 1 Red Bull Racing Honda 44 2 Ferrari 27 3 Mercedes 16 4 Mclaren Mercedes 12 5 Aston Martin Mercedes 3 6 Kick Sauber Ferrari 0 7 Haas Ferrari 0 8 Rb Honda RBPT 0 9 Williams Mercedes 0 10 Alpine Renault 0 F1 2024 Constructors Ranking

