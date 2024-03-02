There FIA announced the new racing calendar Formula 1 for 2024which provides a total of 24 Grand Prix. The season begins at the end of February with Bahrain Grand Prix and ends in December with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The two Italian appointments are confirmed in the calendar Imola And Monzascheduled respectively for May 19th and the 1 September 2024.

The 2024 Formula 1 season calendar includes 24 racestwo more than that of 2023, and starts in Bahrain on March 2, with the expected conclusion ad Abu Dhabi on December 8th.

With the aim of reducing logistical burdens, the FIA moved the Japanese Grand Prix to April, Azerbaijan in September and Qatar as the penultimate match before the grand finale in Abu Dhabi. In the final sprint the GP in Las Vegasscheduled for November 23.

For the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the Grand Prix takes place on Saturday. This decision was made to fit the period of Ramadan. Also back on the calendar Chinaabsent since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

