2024 F1 World Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|February 29-March 2
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|07-09 March
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|March 22-24
|Australia
|Melbourne
|05-07 April
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 19-21
|China (Sprint)
|Shanghai
|May 3-5
|Miami (Sprint)
|You love me
|May 17-19
|Emilia Romagna
|Imola
|May 24-26
|Monk
|Monk
|07-09 June
|Canada
|Montreal
|June 21-23
|Catalonia
|Montmelo
|June 28-30
|Austria (Sprint)
|Red Bull Ring
|05-07 July
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|July 19-21
|Hungary
|Hungaroring
|July 26-28
|Belgium
|Spa-Francorchamps
|August 23-25
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|August 30th – September 1st
|Italy
|Monza
|13-15 September
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|20-22 September
|Singapore
|Marina Bay
|October 18-20
|United States (Sprint)
|Austin
|October 25-27
|Mexico City
|Hermanos Rodriguez
|01-03 November
|Brazil (Sprint)
|Interlagos
|November 21-23
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|November 29-December 1
|Qatar (Sprint)
|Lusail
|06-08 December
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
Record figure of 24 races
Maxi calendar starting on February 29th of a leap year until December 8th: 11 months covered with only January without appointments, a stretch due to the record figure of 24 races scheduled.
Compared to 2023 the news is the return of Chinawhich brings the number of races to be held from 23 to 24 (in 2023 there were a total of 22 due to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to the flood).
The summer break will be observed from the end of July to the end of August, with a four-week break between the Belgian and Dutch GPs. There will also be three weeks without races between September and October to coincide with the conclusion of the races in the Far East and the start of the 'tour' in the Americas. The the grand finale will be in Abu Dhabi as always, an appointment at the end of a hat-trick that also includes Las Vegas and Qatar. There will be six Sprint weekends as in 2023 and will be held in China, Miami, Austria, the United States, Brazil and Qatar.
