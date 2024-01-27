2024 F1 World Calendar

Date Grand Prix Circuit February 29-March 2 Bahrain Sakhir 07-09 March Saudi Arabia Jeddah March 22-24 Australia Melbourne 05-07 April Japan Suzuka April 19-21 China (Sprint) Shanghai May 3-5 Miami (Sprint) You love me May 17-19 Emilia Romagna Imola May 24-26 Monk Monk 07-09 June Canada Montreal June 21-23 Catalonia Montmelo June 28-30 Austria (Sprint) Red Bull Ring 05-07 July Great Britain Silverstone July 19-21 Hungary Hungaroring July 26-28 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps August 23-25 Netherlands Zandvoort August 30th – September 1st Italy Monza 13-15 September Azerbaijan Baku 20-22 September Singapore Marina Bay October 18-20 United States (Sprint) Austin October 25-27 Mexico City Hermanos Rodriguez 01-03 November Brazil (Sprint) Interlagos November 21-23 Las Vegas Las Vegas November 29-December 1 Qatar (Sprint) Lusail 06-08 December Abu Dhabi Yas Marina

Record figure of 24 races

Maxi calendar starting on February 29th of a leap year until December 8th: 11 months covered with only January without appointments, a stretch due to the record figure of 24 races scheduled.

Compared to 2023 the news is the return of Chinawhich brings the number of races to be held from 23 to 24 (in 2023 there were a total of 22 due to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix due to the flood).

The summer break will be observed from the end of July to the end of August, with a four-week break between the Belgian and Dutch GPs. There will also be three weeks without races between September and October to coincide with the conclusion of the races in the Far East and the start of the 'tour' in the Americas. The the grand finale will be in Abu Dhabi as always, an appointment at the end of a hat-trick that also includes Las Vegas and Qatar. There will be six Sprint weekends as in 2023 and will be held in China, Miami, Austria, the United States, Brazil and Qatar.