The Hollywood awards season machinery has only just begun. It is only July, but the nominations for the first awards of the season were announced on Wednesday: the Emmys. The ceremony to present the awards given by the US Television Academy to the best series and programmes and their stars will be held on 15 September in Los Angeles (California), preceded by the presentation of the technical awards, which will take place in two ceremonies on 7 and 8 September.

This year they triumph among the nominees Shogun (with 25 candidates), The Bear (with 23)Only murders in the building (twenty-one), True Detective (19) and The Crown (18). A very different team than last year, when the already finished competition triumphed. Succession, With 27 nominations, the first season of The Last of Us (with 24), which is recording new chapters; the second of The White Lotus (23), also in filming; and the one already finished Ted Lasso, with 21. Then Succession, The Bear and Row were the crowned ones.

Shogun (produced by FX; seen on Hulu and, in Spain, on Disney+), based on a novel of the same name by James Clavell published in 1975, and set in the feudal struggles of 17th century Japan, triumphs in the drama category with more than twenty nominations; in addition, the specialized press gives it as a favorite to win. A few months ago it seemed that it was going to be left out of the nominations for best drama series, since it was a limited series, which has its own section in the awards. However, in May it was learned that Clavell would work with the scriptwriters to create one or two more seasons, which has allowed it to compete in the top category. The newcomer will have to fight against The Crownfrom Netflix, in what is the last year in competition for the series about Elizabeth II, in its sixth season, the farewell. Also against Falloutfrom Prime Video, as well as against The Golden Age (which has finally given the surprise and has entered this category), The Morning Show, Mr&Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses and The three-body problem.

As a comedy —with the eternal doubt of whether it is really a comedy, beyond its length—, The Bear (again FX, on Hulu; on Disney+ in Spain) is in the top nominations and has a good chance of winning the main awards. Although the third season has just been released, this year’s Emmys are nominating its second season, which was precisely the one that already swept the Golden Globes last year, among other awards. Clues that point to this one also having traces of success. Among its competitors are Hacksled by the brilliant (and nominated) Jean Smart, Abbott School, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Palm Royale, Reservation Dogs, What We Do in the Shadows and the highly nominated Only murders in the building.

In the category that has been vacated Shogunthe limited series, highlight the delicate Ripleya new version of the novel by Patricia Highsmith, and also the unexpected success of My stuffed reindeer. The new installment of True Detectiveheaded by Jodie Foster, is also competing against Fargo and Chemistry lessons.

The red carpet of the awards is one of the most anticipated of the season, among other things, because it is packed with stars. There are up to 16 acting categories in which to compete. The 12 main ones are for best actor and actress in drama, comedy and limited series or television film, and all of them in both lead and supporting roles. In addition to these 12, there are four other categories, somewhat smaller but always very interesting, because the Emmys are the only major awards that include them: best guest actors and actresses in drama and comedy.

Among the nominated actors, the casts of The Crown (with its protagonists nominated, but also with three for best cast), and especially those of The Morning Showwhich in addition to having its two main actresses (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon) as candidates, takes seven of the 14 nominations for best supporting actors. The cast of Feud: Capote vs. The Swansone of the most anticipated series for its cast, has received four nominations out of a total of 10.

As a curiosity, Jon Hamm does double for best actor in Fargo and also for The Morning Showin the supporting category. Andrew Scott also, but as a leading actor in Ripley and as a producer of the series; just like Richard Gadd, star of My stuffed reindeer and also its producer.

The absolute imposition of the platforms is tangible in these awards. The 21 drama, comedy and limited series are products created by and for platforms, with the exception of comedy. Abbott Collegefrom ABC.

Normality is the word that is most often repeated when talking about this year’s Emmy Awards. The first major awards of the season are once again scheduled for September, and therefore at their usual pace, setting the tone for the industry. Last year at this time, nominations were not being announced, but rather what was announced was that, due to the strike of actors and scriptwriters, the awards were being postponed, at least until January. And finally they were held and took place on the 15th of that month, in a complicated interweaving of the rest of the galas of the season.

