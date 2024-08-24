Ciudad Juarez.– This electoral process is the one in which the most cases against the election results were filed in history, according to statistics from the State Electoral Court (TEE).

The results of the July 2 elections, including the allocation of council and deputy seats by proportional representation, led to the formulation of 616 challenges in the state. This figure represents an increase of 23 percent compared to the appeals presented in the 2021 electoral process in which there were 500 files.

However, compared to the 2018 federal election process, the percentage is almost double, going from 318 applications to 616 this year.

In the 2015 electoral process, meanwhile, only 266 files were formulated and attended to by the TEE.

Various political forces pointed out irregularities in the elections of municipalities, districts and councillors, such as theft of ballot boxes and electoral packages, loss of chain of custody, improper votes, inflation of ballot boxes, arithmetic inconsistencies in the filling out of minutes, among other incidents.

Added to this are challenges to the allocation of plurinominal council seats in several municipalities and recently to local deputations that were introduced by means of proportional representation.

Just four days ago, the TEE resolved, in an ordinary session, to confirm the allocation of council seats based on the principle of proportional representation in Juárez after declaring three challenges filed by the Movimiento Ciudadano party unfounded.

The project was voted unanimously by the councilors against files JIN 490/2024 and the accumulated files 491/2024 and 492/2024.

On August 7, Movimiento Ciudadano filed a challenge on behalf of that party and two other procedures were processed by candidates two and three on the proportional representation list of the same party, Salvador Habib Hepo Simental and Elvia Karina Valles Bailón.

At the moment, regarding the election of the city council in Juárez, all the files that were presented to the highest electoral body in the state have already been resolved. The swearing-in of the members of the new municipal administration will be on September 10.