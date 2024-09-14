Electoral research, electoral campaign and electoral justice were the most searched for since the beginning of the electoral campaign

THE Google released a list of 15 terms with the word “electoral” most searched since the beginning of the campaign for the 2024 elections in Brazil.

Candidates have been able to conduct electoral propaganda since August 16. The publicity can be done on the streets, on the internet (general propaganda) and during free electoral time.

Find out which terms are most searched for on the search platform:

electoral research; election campaign; Electoral Justice; electoral discharge; electoral propaganda; electoral zone; electoral office; electoral certificate; voter registration card; electoral court; electoral account; electoral law; PJE [Processo Judicial Eletrônico] electoral; electoral consultation; Electoral Fund.

Electoral fund

The searches for “Electoral Fund” on Google have almost quadrupled in Brazil since the start of the 2024 election campaign. They represent an increase of more than 280%.

THE FEFC (Special Campaign Financing Fund) was approved by the Congress in 2017. It aims to compensate for the end of electoral financing by legal entities (companies), decided by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in 2015, which prohibited this type of donation to political campaigns.

Election campaign

Regarding searches related to the electoral campaign, the most searched searches in Brazil from August 16 to Thursday (September 12). Find out what they are:

How much does a councilor earn for a campaign?

What is an election campaign?

When does the election campaign start?;

What can and cannot be done in the electoral campaign?;

How many days of election campaign?;

Who can donate to an election campaign?;

Can those who receive Bolsa Família work in the electoral campaign?

Can you use a sound car in the campaign?

How much does a mayoral candidate earn for the campaign?

Can you make a t-shirt for an election campaign?

Understand Google Trends data

The terms “most wanted” and “highest high” have different meanings:

“most wanted” – indicates that the subject had the highest volume of searches in the selected period (for example, in the last 30 days). In other words, the most searched term is the most recurrent, most frequent one;

indicates that the subject had the highest volume of searches in the selected period (for example, in the last 30 days). In other words, the most searched term is the most recurrent, most frequent one; “highest high” – indicates that the topic has increased in Google searches comparing 2 different periods (for example, the last 30 days versus the previous 30 days). In other words, the term with the highest increase is the one that was not searched for much and started to have more searches in the last 30 days.

