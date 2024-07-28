Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2024 – 11:25

Poll workers and logistics assistants who were called by the Electoral Court for this year’s municipal elections can request to transfer their voting places until August 30. Other professionals who will work in the election, such as police officers and prison guards, can also make the request.

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) determines that the transfer request can be made by any of the professionals involved in the voting logistics, as long as their new polling station is in the same municipality as the original station.

Poll workers must vote in the same place where they will work on election day. Those who have been called to vote on the day of the ballot box integrity tests can ask to vote nearby, but this is not mandatory. The same applies to public security agents who will be working on the day of the vote, such as prison officers, penitentiary agents, and prison and juvenile detention center staff.

Requests for poll workers can be made using the Título Net and e-Título apps. Those who will be providing logistical support must make the request in person at a notary’s office. Penal workers must fill out a collective form and submit it to the prison administration, which will forward it to the Electoral Court.

The first round of the 2024 municipal elections is scheduled to take place on October 6, the first Sunday of the month. In cities where there is a second round, the dispute will take place on the 27th, three weeks after the first round of voting.