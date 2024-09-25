Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/24/2024 – 21:39

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Pablo Marçal (PRTB) called a press conference this Tuesday, 24th, and announced three names for his possible government, composed of economist Marcos Cintra, Filipe Sabará, former secretary in the former João Doria administration and also in the current government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and the Secretary of Health of Goiânia, Wilson Pollara.

Pollara, however, was removed from his position at the city hall for 45 days after a determination by the Court of Auditors of the Municipalities of Goiás (TCM-GO) due to suspicion of “bad faith” in the attempt to hire for the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu).

When asked about possible wear and tear in relation to the investigations, he said he is not worried about it. “Wear and tear is not something I am worried about. Imagine, running for Mayor of São Paulo and being afraid of wear and tear? Never. Wear and tear for those who want to govern has to happen at breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

However, he claims that, if elected, he will not “support any guy” who is involved in anything wrong. He even used Sabará as an example, whom he praised several times in the press conference.

“I will never hold Sabará accountable if it does something wrong. I am a guy who makes my children pay. I don’t let relatives work in my company. Imagine someone doing something wrong,” said Marçal.

The candidate says he will remove anyone who is involved in “scheming” in his possible government. “If I smell a scheme within the City Hall of São Paulo, you don’t even need to hold me accountable. I will remove the person.”