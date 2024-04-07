Curiosity reached a fascinating area, known as the Gediz Vallis channel. This place looks like a sinuous snake and, seen from space, seems to have been carved out by an ancient river. What does this mean? That billions of years ago, Mars may have been a much wetter and perhaps warmer planet than we know it today.

But how did the channel form? The sides of the channel are so steep that scientists rule out wind action. Rather, it may have been debris flows or a river laden with rocks and sediment that cut into the underlying bedrock. And now, Curiosity is there to discover the truth.

While Curiosity climbing the slopes of Mount Sharp, 5 kilometers high above Gale Crater, offers us a unique glimpse into Mars' more “terrestrial” past. From clays rich in water to sulfates salty, each layer tells a different story about the evolution of the Martian climate.

After arriving at the Gediz Vallis channel, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover captured this 360-degree panorama on February 3 using one of its black-and-white navigation cameras. The formation has scientists curious about what it might tell them about the history of water. on the Red Planet.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Water on Mars: an unraveling mystery

But there's more. The real question is: has water returned to Mars after a long period of dryness? Curiosity's findings suggest that water may have appeared and disappeared at different stages, rather than vanishing gradually. This could upend what we know about the formation of Mount Sharp.

Imagine being able to see the Gediz Vallis canal with your own eyes. Thanks to one 360 degree panoramic taken by the navigation cameras of Curiosity, this dream can almost become reality. From dark sands to piles of debris, each image brings us a little closer to the secrets of Mars.

But remember, this is just the last leg of a years-long journey. Curiosity, built by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory operated by Caltech on behalf of NASA, continues to overcome every challenge, even when it encounters technical problems like the recent one with the Mast Camera.

Isn't it fascinating to think about how a small rover on a distant planet can help us discover so much? Now, tell me: if you could ask Curiosity one question, what would it be?