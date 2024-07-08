Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/08/2024 – 12:54

Last month was the hottest June on record, the European Union’s climate change monitoring service said on Monday (8), continuing a string of exceptional temperatures. Scientists say the heatwave puts 2024 on track to be the hottest year on record on the planet.

Every month since June 2023 — 13 months in a row — has ranked as the planet’s hottest since records began, compared with the corresponding month in previous years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

The latest data suggests 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year since records began, after man-made climate change and the natural El Nino weather phenomenon pushed temperatures to record highs so far this year, researchers said.

“I now estimate there is a roughly 95% chance that 2024 will surpass 2023 as the warmest year since global surface temperature records began in the mid-1800s,” said Zeke Hausfather, a research scientist at the U.S. nonprofit Berkeley Earth.

Climate change has already triggered disastrous consequences across the world by 2024.

More than 1,000 people died in the intense heat during the hajj pilgrimage – the Muslim journey to Mecca – last month. Deaths were reported in New Delhi, the capital of India, which suffered an unprecedented heatwave, and among tourists in Greece.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, said there was a “very high chance” that 2024 would rank as the hottest year on record.

“El Niño is a natural phenomenon that always comes and goes. We can’t stop El Niño, but we can stop the burning of oil, gas and coal,” she said.

The natural phenomenon El Niño, which warms surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, tends to increase global average temperatures.

The C3S dataset goes back to 1940. The numbers were cross-referenced with others to confirm that last month was the warmest June since the pre-industrial period of 1850-1900.

Greenhouse gas emissions from the burning of fossil fuels are the main cause of climate change.

In the 12 months ending in June, the global average temperature was the highest on record for any such period, 1.64 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average, C3S said.

