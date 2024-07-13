2024 Copa America Final to be interrupted for 25 minutes due to Shakira’s performance

The 2024 Copa America final will be changed because of singer Shakira, reports Marca/

Colombian commentator Tito Puccetti, who is working at the tournament, said that the singer’s performance will last 20-25 minutes. Journalist Juan Jose Buscaglia added: “[После окончания первого тайма] They have 6 minutes to set up the stage, sound and everything, 7 minutes of show and 6 minutes to take down, that’s 20 minutes.”

The match will therefore be interrupted for more than the standard 15 minutes. This rule violation has caused discontent among fans, football experts and coaches.

Argentina and Colombia will meet in the 2024 Copa America final. The match will take place on July 15 in Miami and will begin at 03:00 Moscow time.