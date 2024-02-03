In 2024 theEcobonus with incentives for the purchase of new cars, which will come into force starting from March 2024. The new 2024 car incentives will only be available after the publication of DCPM who will regulate them. While awaiting the final decree, thecurrent Ecobonus schemewhich provides an incentive of 5,000 euros with scrapping or 3,000 euros without scrapping for cars with emissions from 0 to 20 g/km.

New car incentives 2024

As stated by the Minister for Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Ursothe new incentives are working from 1,500 to 13,750 euros. These bonuses vary depending on the category of the vehicle destined for scrap or the income of the people involved.

The program reaches almost one billion in financing, with a focus on the purchase of less polluting vehicles and confirmed support for low-income families and rental companies. There are also incentives for the purchase of used cars with a discount of 2,000 euros, only for models category M1 and approved Euro 6with a value not exceeding 25,000 euros.

The 2024 fund matters 950 million. Of these, 793 million are intended for cars, distributed as follows: 240 million for electric ones, 150 million for plug-ins And 403 million for thermal cars.

Of the 950 million, 35 are assigned to mopeds and motorcycles, 53 to light commercial vehicles, 20 to used cars And 50 for long-term rental. The contributions vary from 1,500 to 13,750 euros and are also distributed to mopeds, motorcycles, light commercial vehicles, used cars And long term rental.

Overall, compared to the past there are more funds for electric cars (35 million more) and thermal cars (283 more)but a significant reduction for plug-ins (95 less).

What changes in car incentives in 2024

The current bonus of 5,000 euros, previously intended for the purchase of an electric car in the event of scrapping, now reaches a maximum of 11,000 euros if the demolition involves older cars like the Euro 0 and Euro 1. For low-income families (ISEE 30 thousand euros), the scrapping bonus increases up to 13,750 euros.

The main funding therefore goes to cars with lower emissions. Low-income families can also scrap acars up to Euro 5, purchasing only an electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, compared to the old scheme, a contribution of 2,000 euros for the purchase of used cars.

The contribution will be doubled for holders of taxi licensesThe Ncc who replace their car dedicated to the service and the winners of the extraordinary competition for the issue of new taxi and NCC licenses. Furthermore, the requirement to maintain ownership of the car purchased with the incentives is 12 months for natural persons and 24 months for businesses.

Car incentives 2024, the tables

CO2 emissions 0-20 g/km

(electric cars) 21-60 g/km

(plug-in hybrid cars) 61-135 g/km

(petrol, diesel cars

LPG and methane) Isee > 30,000 euros < 30,000 euros > 30,000 euros < 30,000 euros > 30,000 euros < 30,000 euros Wrecked car Euros 0-2 Discount 11,000 euros 13,750 euros 8,000 euros 10,000 euros 3,000 euros 3,000 euros Wrecked car Euro 3 Discount 10,000 euros 12,750 euros 6,000 euros 7,500 euros 2,000 euros 2,000 euros Wrecked car Euro 4 Discount 9,000 euros 11,250 euros 6,000 euros 7,500 euros 2,000 euros 2,000 euros Discount without scrapping 6,000 euros 7,500 euros 4,000 euros 5,000 euros 0 0 Spending limit 35,000 euros without VAT

42,700 euros with VAT 45,000 euros without VAT

54,900 euros with VAT 35,000 euros without VAT

42,700 euros with VAT Beneficiaries Natural and legal persons Natural persons Natural and legal persons Natural persons Natural and legal persons Natural persons Car incentives 2024

Electric car incentives 2024

For electric cars with emissions between 0 and 20 g/km of CO2the incentive varies from 6,000 to 13,750 euros, only for the purchase of vehicles with a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT). Without scrapping, individuals and companies can obtain 6,000 euroswhich increase to 7,500 euros for Isee under 30,000 euros.

The new incentives for electric cars could reach up to 13,750 euros

The incentive increases by scrapping a more polluting car: it reaches 11,000 euros for vehicles from Euro 0 to Euro 2 And up to 13,750 euros with specific ISEE. For Euro 3 and Euro 4reduces to 10,000 and 9,000 euros respectively (12,500 and 11,250 euros with evaluation of the family assets).

Plug-in hybrid car incentives 2024

Regarding incentives for plug-in hybrid cars in the 0-20 g/km CO2 range, without scrapping, the contribution is 4,000 euros (5,000 euros for ISEE under 30,000 euros). The maximum price to benefit from the bonus is 45,000 euros (without VAT and 54,900 euros with VAT). With the scrapping of a vehicle from Euros 0 to 2the incentive comes to 8,000 euros (10,000 euros with ISEE), which decrease to 6,000 euros for Euro 3 (7,500 euros) and others 5,500 euros for Euro 4 (6,875 euros).

Incentives for petrol, diesel and hybrid cars

For endothermic vehicles petrol, dieselbut also mild hybrids and full hybridswith emissions ranging between 61 and 135 g/km and a maximum price of 35,000 euros (without VAT and 42,700 euros with VAT), only the natural persons can receive a contribution. It is required scrapping of a vehicle and there are no benefits based on income. The incentive varies from 3,000 euros for Euro 0-2 to 2,000 euros for Euro 3going down to 1,500 euros for Euro 4.

Incentives for used cars

The new car incentive scheme provides for contributions of 2,000 euros also for the purchase of used Euro 6 cars. In this case, there is the constraint of price up to 25,000 euros and thescrapping obligation of a vehicle class up to Euro 4. For incentives for used cars, the financial coverage is much lower, i.e. 20 million probably just enough to serve 10,000 people.

Possible incentives for the companies are being evaluated LPG/methane retrofit systems. Minister Urso stated that the Ministry is considering the introduction of an incentive for the conversion of old cars in circulation to LPG or methane, but at the moment it is only a hypothesis under study and must be confirmed.

Charging station bonus

In the new Ecobonus, the financing for the bonus relating to the installation of charging stations increases from 40 to 80 million, using resources not used in previous years. The contribution remains unchanged compared to the two-year period 2022-2023, consisting of80% of the purchase pricewith a refund of up to 1,500 euros for the single family unit e 8,000 euros for the condominium.

