The current calendar

During this week, IndyCar officially presented the calendar for the 2024 season, which includes a total of 17 races valid for the championship with the addition of a non-points race, namely the 1 Million Challenge. Taking into account all the tests of the top American open-wheel series, only Toronto has been included in the program as a stop outside the US borders, but IndyCar could seriously add another one for next year.

The first signals from Argentina

At present, in fact, there are ongoing negotiations between the organizers of the championship and Ricardo Juncos (owner of the team of the same name) to be able to carry the series in Argentina. Last November, the same entrepreneur had planned demonstrations on two circuits, in both cases with Agustin Canapino at the wheel, also of Argentine nationality: the future 2nd place in the Rookie of the Year 2023 had in fact carried out several lapsAutodromo Termas de Rio Hondo of Santiago del Estero, and subsequently toAutodromo Oscar y Juan Galvez of the capital Buenos Aires.

The possible inclusion

Thanks to the drafting of the championship already carried out, should Argentina be included in the 2024 program, the latter however, it may not be valid for the seasonwith an event therefore comparable to that of the aforementioned 1 Million Challenge at the Thermal Club of Palm Springs: “Not a week goes by, including this one, that we don’t have big conversations going on to try to work out the details per race there in the fall of 2024 – explained ad Autosport Mark Milespresident and CEO of Penske Entertainment – It’s not over yet, but we continue to make progress. It’s something to we are very interestedas are the Argentine authorities, and we hope to be able to overcome the limit.”

The main difficulties

The doubts that arose about Argentina’s lack of presence on the calendar were mainly linked to the episodes that occurred between Canapino and his teammate Callum Ilottwith the contacts between the two in Long Beach and above all in Laguna Seca which had sparked the anger of many Argentine fans, who had targeted the Briton with insults and threats on social media. A phenomenon which, however, did not influence the choice of IndyCar, as confirmed by Miles: “The short answer is: no, Absolutely not – he added – there are many aspects to consider in order to fly there. There are many logistic problems to be resolved, and in Argentina there is a lot of inflation at this time, so it needs to be covered or managed. Absolutely nothing to do with any of this.” In the event that the country were actually included in the calendar, it would be a return of IndyCar to Latin America ten years later from the city circuit of St. Paulin Brazil.