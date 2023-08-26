At the Esfera Forum, Durigan says that the law with “​​perfect balance” will be sent to Congress on Thursday (31.Aug)

The interim Minister of Finance, Dario Durigan, said this Friday (25.Aug) that the Budget prepared by the economic team of the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) for 2024 stipulates zero deficit, with a “​​perfect balance between expenses and income”. He informed that the LOA (Annual Budget Law) will be sent to Congress on the 5th (31.Aug). “The revenue estimates made, for many cases, were conservative, in the various projects, in the various trackings that we have been following. I followed this closely at the request of the minister (Fernando Haddad) and I transmit to you this security, this tranquility of moving towards zeroing next year’s deficit in the Budget”, he said. The statements were given during the panel “The challenges of Brazilian infrastructure: New PAC 2023” at the 2nd Edition of Forum Esfera. The event is hosted by Sphere Group in Guarujá (SP). O Power360 broadcast live.

Watch: