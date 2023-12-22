From the tax wedge cut, the main intervention of the budget, to the resources for the Messina Bridge, but also pensions, short-term rentals and mortgages for young people: these are some of the cornerstones of the budget bill which today crossed the finish line of approving the Senate. The vote of confidence requested by the government on the maxi-amendment received 112 yes votes, 76 against and three abstentions.

Times

Now the text passes to the Chamber for final approval on December 29th by Montecitorio, avoiding by 48 hours the bugaboo of the provisional exercise, always feared and always avoided at the last minute. The opposition's first amendments to the budget will arrive in the House Budget Committee this evening, well in advance of the deadline set for tomorrow at 2.30pm. According to what parliamentary sources explain, these will be the regulatory proposals considered most important, around fifty, and the presentation in the evening will serve to allow the commission to evaluate the contents more quickly. The session of the House Budget Committee is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 10.

Resources

The maneuver is worth around 24 billion euros of which over 15 billion financial deficit and intended for cutting the wedge (almost 11 billion) and reducing Irpef rates (just over 4 billion). The two measures together bring a paycheck advantage for the taxpayers involved of around 120 euros per month.

Lower labor taxes

Labor taxes down for 14 million employees with average benefits of around 100 euros per month: in the maneuver the government confirms the cut in the wedge, strengthened with the decree of May 1st, of 7 points for incomes up to 25 thousand and 6 points for those up to 55 thousand euros. The measure is financed only for 2024.

Irpef

The first module of the tax reform begins with the maneuver: for 2024 the Irpef rates are reduced from four to three by merging the first two brackets with a single rate of 23% for incomes up to 28,000; 35% for incomes up to 50,000 euros and 43% over 50,000. Furthermore, the no tax area threshold is increased to 8,500 euros. According to the associations' estimates, the reform guarantees a maximum benefit of around 20 euros per month for the taxpayers involved.

Messina Bridge

The maneuver confirms the resources for the Bridge over the Strait of Messina amounting to 11.6 billion euros from 2024 to 2032, but lightens the burden on the state budget to 9.3 billion. The remaining part of 2.3 billion will be raised by the Development and Cohesion Fund, with a dowry of 1.6 billion paid by the Fund but from the budgets of Calabria (300 million) and Sicily (1.3 billion).

Super bonus absent

Greatly absent from the maneuver is the Superbonus. No mini-extension in the budget law of the deadline to close the works done with the 110% bonus despite the constant but not exclusive pressure from Forza Italia. However, the intervention could end up in an ad hoc decree or in the Milleproroghe decree that the government usually approves at the end of the year.

Pensions

'Say hello' to doctors' old-age pensions with light penalties for early ones. After controversies and strikes, the government, with an amendment to article 33 of the budget, protects the old-age pensions of doctors, local authority employees, teachers and bailiffs from cuts and progressively reduces the reduction for health workers who remain in the ward (reduction of one thirty-sixth of the cut for each additional month spent at work). Medical managers and nurses, if they wish, will also be able to remain in work for up to 70 years.

Local societies

The spending review for local authorities is lightened compared to the original version of the measure: around 280 million of funds allocated for Covid and not spent are re-allocated to local authorities, reducing the spending review by around 20%-30% over the three-year period .

Healthcare

The maneuver increases the National Health Fund by 3 billion for 2024, 4 billion for 2025 and 4.2 billion for 2026.

Measures against violence against women

The opposition have allocated the 40 million of the resources at their disposal to measures to combat violence against women. Among the interventions to support women victims of violence, the creation of a fund for shelter homes, exemption from contributions for hiring and additional resources for the Equal Opportunities Fund.

Short-term rentals

In the approved amendments to the maneuver there is room for the flat rate tax rate of 21% but only on the first property with short-term rental. Therefore the 26% rate on rental income will only start from the second apartment. If there are more than four short-term rental properties, the business income calculation is triggered, therefore the flat rate tax will not be applied.

Young people mortgages

The Budget Law has extended for 2024 the mortgage relief for the first home of those under 36 with ISEE within 40 thousand euros. The maximum amount that can be financed is 250 thousand euros.

Micro measurements

The usual string of micromeasures is also involved. Among others, the extraordinary competition for the recruitment of 345 municipal secretaries; the ex post amnesty of the IMU resolutions of the late Municipalities with possible adjustment and the risk that the taxpayers concerned will have to pay the extra at the end of February; the doubling of funds for the psychologist bonus which rises to 10 million and the establishment of the Italian Capital of Contemporary Art, to be indicated every year starting from 2024 with related allocations.