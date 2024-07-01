Silverstone completes hat-trick

After Sparks Red Bull Ring F1 will complete its hat-trick at Silverstone in Great Britain in what promises to be another showdown between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, who collided in Austria while battling for victory.

There Ferrari will seek answers on the English track after the difficulties that emerged in Austria, the result of the package of updates that was initially planned for Silverstone, but which was then brought forward to Barcelona.

The event will be broadcast live in its entirety on Sky Sports F1on TV8 Qualifying and the Grand Prix will be broadcast live in a deferred manner (at 7.45pm and 7.30pm respectively). On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see F1 on the track. Below i details of the programming, the characteristics of the Silverstone circuit and the roll of honor of the British Grand Prix. F2 and F3 are also on track.

British GP 2024: TV program and times

Friday 5 July

09:40 Free Practice F3 (Sky Sport F1)

11:00 F2 Free Practice (Sky Sport F1)

1.30pm Free Practice 1 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

15.10 F3 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

16:05 F2 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1)

5.00pm Free Practice 2 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 6 July

10.20am F3 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

12.30 Free Practice 3 F1 (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it)

2.15pm F2 Sprint Race (Sky Sport F1)

16:00 F1 Qualifying (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.itdelayed on TV8 at 7.45pm)

Sunday 7th July

09.20 Feature Race F3 (Sky Sports F1)

10.55am Feature Race F2 (Sky Sports F1)

16:00 F1 Race (Sky Sport F1, live written on FormulaPassion.it, (delayed on TV8 at 7.30pm)

The characteristics of the Silverstone circuit

Track: 5,891 km

Laps: 52

DRS Zones: 2

Race distance: 306.198 km

Roll of Honor British Grand Prix