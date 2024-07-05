F1 Great Britain, FP2 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Landon Norris McLaren 1:26.549 (S) 26 2 Oscar Plates McLaren 1:26.880 (S) +0.331 24 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:26.983 (S) +0.434 24 4 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:26.990 (S) +0.441 24 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.150 (S) +0.601 25 6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.202 (S) +0.653 24 7 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.233 (S) +0.684 21 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:27.249 (S) +0.700 29 9 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.274 (S) +0.725 21 10 George Russell Mercedes 1:27.294 (S) +0.745 25 11 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.372 (S) +0.823 25 12 Valtteri Bottas Kick Saucer 1:27.381 (S) +0.832 16 13 Alexander Albon Williams 1:27.645 (S) +1.096 26 14 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:27.732 (S) +1.183 24 15 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:27.743 (S) +1.194 19 16 Yuki-Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:27.745 (S) +1.196 24 17 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:27.809 (S) +1.260 24 18 Zhou Guanyu Kick Saucer 1:27.813 (S) +1.264 19 19 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:27.916 (S) +1.367 23 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:28.122 (S) +1.573 18

F1 Great Britain, the FP2 chronicle

McLaren’s dominance continues in free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Woking team achieved a one-two in the second session of the day, with Lando Norris who confirmed himself as the fastest in front of his teammate Oscar Plates. Third place in the qualifying simulation for Red Bull, who this time however finds himself in the unusual position of ‘team leader’ Sergio Perez.

Verstappen in fact closed FP2 only in seventh positionbehind a fantastic Nico Hulkenberg, even fourth with Haas, and the Leclerc-Hamilton duo. Eighth Sainz, with the second Ferrari, while Lance Stroll and George Russell complete the top-10.

F1 Great Britain, live coverage of the FP2

