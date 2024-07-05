F1 Great Britain, FP2 standings
|Post
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|1:26.549 (S)
|26
|2
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|1:26.880 (S)
|+0.331
|24
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:26.983 (S)
|+0.434
|24
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:26.990 (S)
|+0.441
|24
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27.150 (S)
|+0.601
|25
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27.202 (S)
|+0.653
|24
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.233 (S)
|+0.684
|21
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:27.249 (S)
|+0.700
|29
|9
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:27.274 (S)
|+0.725
|21
|10
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27.294 (S)
|+0.745
|25
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:27.372 (S)
|+0.823
|25
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Saucer
|1:27.381 (S)
|+0.832
|16
|13
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:27.645 (S)
|+1.096
|26
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:27.732 (S)
|+1.183
|24
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:27.743 (S)
|+1.194
|19
|16
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:27.745 (S)
|+1.196
|24
|17
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:27.809 (S)
|+1.260
|24
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Saucer
|1:27.813 (S)
|+1.264
|19
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:27.916 (S)
|+1.367
|23
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:28.122 (S)
|+1.573
|18
F1 Great Britain, the FP2 chronicle
McLaren’s dominance continues in free practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. The Woking team achieved a one-two in the second session of the day, with Lando Norris who confirmed himself as the fastest in front of his teammate Oscar Plates. Third place in the qualifying simulation for Red Bull, who this time however finds himself in the unusual position of ‘team leader’ Sergio Perez.
Verstappen in fact closed FP2 only in seventh positionbehind a fantastic Nico Hulkenberg, even fourth with Haas, and the Leclerc-Hamilton duo. Eighth Sainz, with the second Ferrari, while Lance Stroll and George Russell complete the top-10.
F1 Great Britain, live coverage of the FP2
You can relive the emotions of the FP2 of the British GP with the our live reporting.
