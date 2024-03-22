Have you heard about the latest discovery in space? On the asteroid Bennu, researchers have made an incredible discovery: very rare minerals and even a fundamental ingredient for life! Sounds like the stuff of science fiction, right?

Imagine, in 2020, the Osiris-Rex mission of NASA collected samples and brought them back to the Earth in September 2023. And now, the scientists of the University of Arizona they reveal to us that in these samples there is the glycinea super simple amino acid that is one of the building blocks of proteins. It's like finding a little piece of the puzzle of life, out there in space!

Bennu: The little giant of the cosmos near our house

The small asteroid near Earth, discovered in 1999, which has caught the attention of the scientific and astronomical community for several reasons. This asteroid is classified as a NEO (Near-Earth Object), which means it orbits the Sun on a trajectory that brings it close to our planet

But that is not all: they have also found a lot of phyllosilicatesof the minerals that have to do with the water and that they could have been real seeds of life that arrived on Earth from space. Between these, they have discovered magnesium phosphate, a mineral as rare as they initially thought it was contamination. His discovery is a clue precious to better understand how the asteroid from which Bennu broke away worked, and it seems that water played a key role.

And he thinks that on the small asteroid there is evidence that the water not only there wasbut has left its signature in minerals such as carbonatessulphites, olivine and magnetite.

In short, the asteroid it's not just a stone floating in space, but a real one casket of secrets that help us understand more about the origins of life. Isn't that fascinating?

The discovery of rare minerals and ingredients potentially vital pushes us to explore beyond the boundaries of our knowledge. Every piece of information we gather from space brings us a little closer to understanding the profound truths of the universe.

But now, I would like to know what you think: What implications do you think these findings could have for the future of space exploration? Do you believe humanity needs to step up its search for life outside of Earth, or should we focus more on the problems we face here on our planet?

Share your thoughts, questions or theories in the comments below. Your voice is a valuable part of this ongoing space adventure!