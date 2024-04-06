We run to Marquez 'home'

After two weeks of stopping the MotoGP returns as a protagonist in the United States in Austin, Texas for the Grand Prix of the Americas, an event in which space will certainly be given to the big news recorded immediately after Easter, namely the purchase by Liberty Media.

Jorge Martin leads the MotoGP standings after his success in Portimao and there is great anticipation to see him in action Marc Marquez riding the Ducati in what is one of his favorite hunting grounds since at COTA he managed to impose himself again in 2021 in precarious physical conditions to say the least (and it was in Texas that the eight-time world champion won his first MotoGP race in 2013, the second in his career as a premier class rider). Another special observation is obviously Pedro Acosta, winner a year ago in Moto2 and fresh from his first MotoGP podium in the Algarve where he enchanted with his overtaking. In addition to Marquez, Ducati has another COTA specialist, Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia who will want redemption after the zero in Portimao following contact with Marc Marquez.

The event will be broadcast live in full on Sky Sports MotoGPon TV8 all sessions will be broadcast live, from MotoGP Qualifying onwards up to the premier class race on Sunday (with the exception of the warm-up broadcast only on Sky). On FormulaPassion.it you will find live coverage of all the sessions that will see MotoGP on the track. Below are the details of the television programming and the characteristics of the Americas circuit.

Friday 12 April

16:00-16:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1

4.50pm-5.30pm Moto2 Free Practice 1

5.45pm-6.30pm MotoGP Free Practice 1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

8.15pm-8.50pm Moto3 Practice 1

9.05pm-9.45pm Moto2 Practice 1

10.00pm-11.00pm MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Saturday 13 April

3.40pm-4.10pm Moto3 Practice 2

4.25pm-4.55pm Moto2 Practice 2

5.10pm-5.40pm MotoGP Tests (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

5.50pm-6.05pm MotoGP Q1 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

18:15-18:30 MotoGP Q2 (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

7.50pm-8.05pm Moto3 Q1

8.15pm-8.30pm Moto3 Q2

8.45pm-9.00pm Moto2 Q1

9.10pm-9.25pm ​​Moto2 Q2

10.00pm MotoGP Sprint 11 laps (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

Sunday 14 April

4.40pm-4.50pm MotoGP Warm-Up

18:00 Moto3 Race

7.15pm Moto2 Race

9.00pm MotoGP Race (live written on FormulaPassion.it)

The characteristics of the Circuit of the Americas

Route: 5.5 km

Curves: 20, 11 left, 9 right

Width: 15m

Longest straight: 1,200m