São Paulo, 4 – Sicredi, a cooperative credit system operating nationwide, will offer R$66.5 billion to rural producers in the 2024/25 Harvest Plan, a 17% increase compared to the amount granted in the previous harvest year. The amount is expected to be released in approximately 353 thousand operations, most of them intended for small and medium producers. The estimate is that 90% of the operations, excluding those carried out through Rural Producer Bonds (CPR), will serve these groups.

Sicredi expects to release R$30.6 billion for financing operations (acquisition of inputs for the harvest), R$14.1 billion for investments and R$1.3 billion for marketing and industrialization. The institution also expects to offer R$20.5 billion in credit through CPR.

In the 2024/25 harvest year, Sicredi will offer R$13.6 billion to family farming and another R$15.6 billion to medium-sized producers. For other producers, the authorized volume is R$16.8 billion.

“In this 2024/25 harvest year, we have reinforced our attention to serving small producers, a public that, in addition to the usual challenges, has been greatly affected by climate issues in recent cycles,” stated Sicredi’s executive director of Business, Credit and Products, Gustavo Freitas.

Harvest year 2023/24

In the recently concluded 2023/24 crop year, Sicredi released R$56.9 billion to rural producers, an increase compared to R$51.7 billion in the previous season, and carried out 320,000 operations. R$17.5 billion were released through CPR, compared to R$18 billion in 2022/23. Small and medium-sized producers accounted for 89% of the operations, excluding those carried out through CPR. This represented R$24.3 billion in credit volume.

In 2023/24, R$26.7 billion were offered for cost operations, R$11.6 billion for investments and R$1.1 billion for marketing and industrialization.

The states of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Goiás, Mato Grosso and São Paulo represented 80% of the resources released by Sicredi in the 2023/24 harvest year. The index reaches 94% with the participation of Santa Catarina and Mato Grosso do Sul.

Sicredi has around 2,700 branches in over 2,000 municipalities across all regions of Brazil, with plans to open 250 branches this year. With over 8 million members, it currently serves over 700,000 rural producers, 95% of whom are small or medium-sized. Its agricultural portfolio is the second largest among financial institutions, totaling R$87.4 billion.