In the Lone Star State, School districts are free to choose when they will resume classes. For this reason, according to the plan, the first ones will return to the classrooms starting on August 7th, while others will do so by the end of that month.
These are the dates for each district:
- Austin: August 12
- Brownsville: August 15
- El Paso: August 5
- Houston: August 12
- Rio Grande Valley: August 15
- Saint Anthony: August 13
- Tarrant County: August 12
- Dallas: August 12
- Leon: August 12
- Orange: August 8th
- Harris County: August 8
In case you still have doubts regarding the time when a certain school or District to return to classes for 2024-2025 school year There are various tools available.
Back to school in North Texas
If you live in North Texas, these are the Specific dates for each school district in the area:
- Austin Independent School District: August 14
- Bartlett Independent School District: August 14
- Bastrop Independent School District: August 16
- Blanco Independent School District: August 16
- Buckholts Independent School District: August 8
- Burnet Independent School District: August 16
- Cameron Independent School District: August 16
- Cherokee Independent School District: August 7
- Coupland Independent School District: August 10
- Del Valle Independent School District: August 9
- Dime Box Independent School District: August 14
- Doss County School District: August 28
- Dripping Springs Independent School District: August 15
- Eanes Independent School District: August 16
- Elgin Independent School District: August 16
- Fayetteville Independent School District: August 14
- Flatonia Independent School District: August 16
- Florence Independent School District: August 16
- Fredericksburg Independent School District: August 14
- Gause Independent School District: August 9
- Georgetown Independent School District: August 17
- Giddings Independent School District: August 15
- Granger Independent School District: August 16
- Harper Independent School District: August 10
- Hays Independent School District: August 15
- Hutto Independent School District: August 10
- Jarrell Independent School District: August 16
- Johnson City Independent School District: August 16
- La Grange Independent School District: August 17
- Lago Vista Independent School District: August 17
- Lake Travis Independent School District: August 16
- Lampasas Independent School District: August 10
- Leander Independent School District: August 16
- Lexington Independent School District: August 16
- Liberty Hill Independent School District: August 16
- Llano Independent School District: August 8
- Lockhart Independent School District: August 16
- Lometa Independent School District: August 8
- Luling Independent School District: August 15
- Manor Independent School District: August 14
- Marble Falls Independent School District: August 16
- Mason Independent School District: August 16
- McDade Independent School District: August 17
- Milano Independent School District: August 15
- Pflugerville Independent School District: August 15
- Prairie Lea Independent School District: August 28
- Richland Springs Independent School District: August 10
- Rockdale Independent School District: August 8
- Round Rock Independent School District: August 15
- Round Top-Carmine Independent School District: August 16
- San Marcos Independent School District: August 15
- San Saba Independent School District: August 8
- Schulenburg Independent School District: August 15
- Smithville Independent School District: August 15
- Taylor Independent School District: August 10
- Thorndale Independent School District: August 17
- Thrall Independent School District: August 15
- Wimberley Independent School District: August 16
