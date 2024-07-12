Summer vacation is coming to an end in virtually all of the United States. While many families are still expected to take advantage of the next few weeks to take a break and travel, the reality is that Both students and parents have to consider the costs and time required to return to the classroom. In the case of Texas, the dates have already been confirmed.

According to the criteria of

In the Lone Star State, School districts are free to choose when they will resume classes. For this reason, according to the plan, the first ones will return to the classrooms starting on August 7th, while others will do so by the end of that month.

These are the dates for each district:

Austin: August 12

Brownsville: August 15

El Paso: August 5

Houston: August 12

Rio Grande Valley: August 15

Saint Anthony: August 13

Tarrant County: August 12

Dallas: August 12

Leon: August 12

Orange: August 8th

Harris County: August 8

In case you still have doubts regarding the time when a certain school or District to return to classes for 2024-2025 school year There are various tools available.

Of course, the school has to inform you directly about the start and end dates of classes. However, for more specific information, you can go directly to the websites of the school. each of the districts in Texas for more information.

Texas students return to school in August. Photo:iStock Share

Back to school in North Texas

If you live in North Texas, these are the Specific dates for each school district in the area: