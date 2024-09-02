“The impact of the 2024-2025 maneuver will be 25 billion like that of a year ago”. Federico Freni, Undersecretary of the Economy, on 24 Mattino on Radio 24 provides indications and figures on the budget law that will be passed by the government.

“Before the maneuver, however, the structural budget plan will be released (which must be presented to the European Commission by September 20th, ed.) which must pass the approval of the Council of Ministers and above all the approval of Parliament with a procedure similar to that of the Nadef and the Defwill be examined and hopefully approved through the motion system,” he added.

“It seems too early to say whether it can be done or not, I would say that we are working on it, also because these things are not done only with will, but with money in the bank”, he added, answering a question on the possible extension of the second Irpef tax rate to incomes under 60 thousand euros.

The government has denied rumors about the single allowance. The undersecretary denies rumors about cuts to the mothers’ bonus, budgeted for 500 million in 2024. “I believe that if we were to chase after all the rumors that come out in this period it would be a very tiring and useless sport, but the government plans include an incentive to increase the birth rate and a support for working mothers so being able to cut this bonus seems unrealistic to me”, he says.