Formula 1 in the last ten years has always been a two-way battle, in the most contested seasons. We would then have to agree on what “fight” for the title means (this year was it?) but the point is that the three top teams cannot be seen from 2012, when Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren created a spectacular championship, resolved in Interlagos with the comeback of Sebastian Vettel. Lewis was also in that race Hamiltonwith the Briton who, however, was out of the championship games.

The seven-times world champion would like to return to a hard-fought Formula 1 as it was 11 years ago, when six different teams won a race (in addition to the three already mentioned, Lotus, Mercedes and Williams also scored): “I like to think that we will compete with them and be able to beat them again, I’m sure. But I really hope that Ferrari will also be strong in the coming years. I hope next year there will be more than a two-way battle, and that we will be at least three, or maybe more, who knows. Alpine is now making sparks, then McLaren still has to come back, but we’ll see. We have tremendous support from the racing-loving Daimler board and great communication across the organization“.

In view of next season, Mercedes has already put the W14 in motion but has not yet formalized any presentation date, unlike Ferrari, Alpine, Aston Martin and AlphaTauri. 2023 will have to be the year of redemption for Hamilton, beaten by teammate George Russell, signatory of Mercedes’ only victory of the season, while Sir Lewis himself was left without both successes and pole positions. Needless to say, the Briton is hungry. The problem is, Russell has them too.