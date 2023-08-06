After the hard-fought victory over South Africa (2-0), the Orange Lionesses qualified for the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. Spain will be the opponent next Friday. Again fans have to set the alarm: the poster starts at 03:00.
View the program, all results and the schedule in the eighth finals below.
All times below are in the Netherlands.
EIGHTH FINALS
• Switzerland – Spain 1-5
• Japan – Norway 3-1
• Netherlands – South Africa 2-0
• August 6, 11 a.m.: Sweden – USA (Melbourne, D)
• August 7, 9:30 am: England – Nigeria (Brisbane, E)
• August 7, 12:30 p.m.: Australia – Denmark (Sydney, F)
• August 8, 10 a.m.: Colombia – Jamaica (Melbourne, G)
• August 8, 1 p.m.: France – Morocco (Adelaide, H)
QUARTERFINALS
• August 11, 3 a.m.: Spain – Netherlands
• August 11, 09:30: Japan – ?
• August 12, 9 a.m.: ? – ?
• August 12, 12:30 PM: ? – ?
GROUP A
• New Zealand – Norway 1-0
• Philippines – Switzerland 0-2
• New Zealand – Philippines 0-1
• Switzerland – Norway 0-0
• Switzerland – New Zealand 0-0
• Norway – Philippines 6-0
GROUP B
• Australia – Ireland 1-0
• Nigeria-Canada 0-0
• Canada – Ireland 2-0
• Australia – Nigeria 2-3
• Canada – Australia 0-4
• Ireland – Nigeria 0-0
GROUP C
• Spain – Costa Rica 3-0
• Zambia – Japan 0-5
• Japan – Costa Rica 2-0
• Spain – Zambia 5-0
• Japan – Spain 4-0
• Costa Rica – Zambia 1-3
GROUP D
• England – Haiti 1-0
• Denmark – China 1-0
• England – Denmark 1-0
• China – Haiti 1-0
• China – England 1-6
• Haiti – Denmark 0-2
GROUP E
• United States – Vietnam 3-0
• The Netherlands -Portugal 1-0
• United States – The Netherlands 1-1
• Portugal – Vietnam 2-0
• Portugal – United States 0-0
• Vietnam – The Netherlands 0-7
GROUP F
• France – Jamaica 0-0
• Brazil – Panama 4-0
• France – Brazil 2-1
• Panama – Jamaica 0-1
• Panama – France 3-6
• Jamaica – Brazil 0-0
GROUP G
• Sweden – South Africa 2-1
• Italy – Argentina 1-0
• Argentina – South Africa 2-2
• Sweden – Italy 5-0
• Argentina – Sweden 0-2
• South Africa – Italy 3-2
GROUP H
• Germany – Morocco 6-0
• Colombia – South Korea 2-0
• South Korea – Morocco 0-1
• Germany – Colombia 1-2
• August 3, 12 noon: South Korea – Germany (Brisbane)
• August 3, 12 noon: Morocco – Colombia (Perth)
QUARTERFINALS
• August 11, 03:00: winner A – winner C Wellington (I)
• August 11, 9:30 am: winner B – winner D Auckland (J)
• August 12, 09:00: winner E – winner G Brisbane (K)
• August 12, 12.30 pm: winner F – winner H Sydney (L)
SEMI-FINALS
• August 15, 10 am: winner I – winner J Auckland (M)
• August 16, 12 noon: winner K – winner L Sydney (N)
FOR THIRD PLACE
• August 19, 10 am: loser M – loser N Brisbane
FINAL
• August 20, 12 noon: winner M – winner N Sydney
