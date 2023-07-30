At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Orange Lionesses will meet defending champion United States in the group stage, which the Netherlands will play in New Zealand. Portugal was narrowly defeated by the team of national coach Andries Jonker (1-0). View the complete schedule of the World Cup here. The final is August 20 in Sydney.
All times below are in the Netherlands. All duels of the Leeuwinnen can be followed via a live blog on this site.
When will the Netherlands play during the 2023 FIFA World Cup?
The Oranje Leeuwinnen played their first match in the group stage (against Portugal) on Sunday, July 23 at 09:30. The Netherlands won 1-0 and the game against the United States on Thursday, July 27 ended in a draw (1-1). The group match against Vietnam is still waiting for the team of national coach Andries Jonker (Tuesday, August 1 at 09:00). View the complete program below.
GROUP A
• New Zealand – Norway 1-0
• Philippines – Switzerland 0-2
• New Zealand – Philippines 0-1
• Switzerland – Norway 0-0
• July 30, 09:00: Switzerland – New Zealand (Dunedin)
• July 30, 09:00: Norway – Philippines (Auckland)
GROUP B
• Australia – Ireland 1-0
• Nigeria-Canada 0-0
• Canada – Ireland 2-0
• Australia – Nigeria 2-3
• July 31, 12 noon: Canada – Australia (Melbourne)
• July 31, 12 noon: Ireland – Nigeria (Brisbane)
GROUP C
• Spain – Costa Rica 3-0
• Zambia – Japan 0-5
• Japan – Costa Rica 2-0
• Spain – Zambia 5-0
• July 31, 09:00: Japan – Spain (Wellington)
• July 31, 09:00: Costa Rica – Zambia (Hamilton)
GROUP D
• England – Haiti 1-0
• Denmark – China 1-0
• England – Denmark 1-0
• China – Haiti 1-0
• August 1, 1 pm: China – England (Adelaide)
• August 1, 1 pm: Haiti – Denmark (Perth)
GROUP E
• United States – Vietnam 3-0
• The Netherlands -Portugal 1-0
• United States – The Netherlands 1-1
• Portugal – Vietnam 2-0
• August 1, 09:00: Portugal – United States (Auckland)
• August 1, 09:00: Vietnam – The Netherlands (Dunedin)
GROUP F
• France – Jamaica 0-0
• Brazil – Panama 4-0
• France – Brazil 2-1
• Panama – Jamaica 0-1
• August 2, 12 noon: Panama – France (Sydney)
• August 2, 12 noon: Jamaica – Brazil (Melbourne)
GROUP G
• Sweden – South Africa 2-1
• Italy – Argentina 1-0
• Argentina – South Africa 2-2
• Sweden – Italy 5-0
• August 2, 09:00: Argentina – Sweden (Hamilton)
• August 2, 09:00: South Africa – Italy (Wellington)
GROUP H
• Germany – Morocco 6-0
• Colombia – South Korea 2-0
• July 30, 6:30 am: South Korea – Morocco (Adelaide)
• July 30, 11:30 am: Germany – Colombia (Sydney)
• August 3, 12 noon: South Korea – Germany (Brisbane)
• August 3, 12 noon: Morocco – Colombia (Perth)
EIGHTH FINALS
• August 5, 7 a.m.: 1A – 2C Auckland (A)
• August 5, 10 a.m.: 1C – 2A Wellington (B)
• August 6, 4 a.m.: 1E – 2G Sydney (C)
• August 6, 11 a.m.: 1G – 2E Melbourne (D)
• August 7, 9:30 am: 1D – 2B Brisbane (E)
• August 7, 12:30 p.m.: 1B – 2D Sydney (F)
• August 8, 10 a.m.: 1H – 2F Melbourne (G)
• August 8, 1 p.m.: 1F – 2H Adelaide (H)
QUARTERFINALS
• August 11, 03:00: winner A – winner C Wellington (I)
• August 11, 9:30 am: winner B – winner D Auckland (J)
• August 12, 09:00: winner E – winner G Brisbane (K)
• August 12, 12.30 pm: winner F – winner H Sydney (L)
SEMI-FINALS
• August 15, 10 am: winner I – winner J Auckland (M)
• August 16, 12 noon: winner K – winner L Sydney (N)
FOR THIRD PLACE
• August 19, 10 am: loser M – loser N Brisbane
FINAL
• August 20, 12 noon: winner M – winner N Sydney
