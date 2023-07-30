At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Orange Lionesses will meet defending champion United States in the group stage, which the Netherlands will play in New Zealand. Portugal was narrowly defeated by the team of national coach Andries Jonker (1-0). View the complete schedule of the World Cup here. The final is August 20 in Sydney.

All times below are in the Netherlands. All duels of the Leeuwinnen can be followed via a live blog on this site.