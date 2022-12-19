With the last days of 2022 already underway, many are looking to the horizon and wondering what will happen next year in the video game industry. Although many plans are a secret, Sony ensures that 2023 will be a great period for PlayStation, something that could well reinforce the rumors of a new model of the PS5.

Through an interview with GematsuHideaki Nishino, senior vice president of platform experience at the company, has indicated that 2023 will be a very important year for PlayStation, but can’t give details yet. This was what he commented:

“By the end of fiscal year 2022, cumulative sales will exceed 37 million units and we believe that 2023 will be a very important moment for the platform. I can’t go into details right now, but I hope they get excited next year.”

The question is, what can be so important for PlayStation? Although the details are secret, previous reports have indicated that Sony would be preparing for the production of a PS5 Slim, which would come to replace the current model of the console.

However, the possibility that Nishino is referring mainly to the games that we will see next year, as well as the launch of the PSVR2, is not ruled out. Remember that titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 They are among the most anticipated for 2023. Along with this, Square Enix will launch exclusives such as Forspoken Y Final Fantasy XVI.

On related topics, PS5 sales have increased by 45%. Similarly, the PS5 is already the best-selling console of 2022 in the United States.

Editor’s Note:

Whatever PlayStation has in store for 2023, it’s sure to please fans. 2022 was a year for the console, and if we see a couple of spectacular exclusives in the next one, there won’t be much to complain about.

Via: gamingbolt