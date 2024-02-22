The Swedish streaming service Viaplay has announced how dramatically 2023 turned out.

A close call. Viaplay still exists, but that would not have been possible without attracting a mountain of investors. It was already known that the company had had a terrible year, but we still had to wait for the figures for 2023. They are now in.

The figures paint a picture as you would expect. Dramatic. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company recorded a loss of 260 million euros. Just record a few hundred million euros in losses in three months, that's just what they do. Not voluntarily of course, that is clear. Turnover increased by 18 percent in 2023 to 1.7 billion euros.

Now that the financial figures have been received from Viaplay for 2023, we also have a complete picture of last year. The company has a total loss of 920 million euros (!). Last year, employees had already been fired to keep their heads above water. In addition, the company is withdrawing from markets where things are not going well: the United Kingdom, the Baltic States, North America and Poland.

However, that is not enough. ViaPlay must take even more measures in 2024 to survive. It is not yet known what exactly these measures will be. The fact is that the Netherlands, with Formula 1, is a very important market for the streaming service.

Broadcasting rights Formula 1

In addition, ViaPlay is still facing a tough time with VodafoneZiggo when it comes to the Formula 1 broadcast rights for 2025. At VodafoneZiggo they are eager to get those rights back. ViaPlay cannot just throw a bag of money at it to retain the rights: after all, the money is not there. However, without Formula 1 rights, ViaPlay is doomed, at least in the Netherlands. Even if they don't think so, of course.

