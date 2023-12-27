Home page World

The current year will be the warmest since records began in the mid-19th century. © David Zalubowski/AP

Globally, the trend was clear weeks ago. The annual temperature record has now also been set for Germany.

Offenbach – 2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881. The German Weather Service (DWD) is confident of this five days before the end of the calendar year. The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees, said a spokesman for the German Press Agency.

It had already been exceptionally warm in Germany in 2022. With an annual mean temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, 2022 was on a par with the previous record holder in 2018. This made the past year one of the two warmest since records began in 1881. The DWD plans to publish its official annual balance for 2023 this Friday. Only then will there be details about the record and other information such as the amount of rain and duration of sunshine.

Globally, 2023 was also the hottest year on record, according to the EU climate change service Copernicus. It is practically impossible that December will change anything, Copernicus announced on December 6th at the halfway point of the World Climate Conference.

According to Copernicus, global average temperatures were 1.46 degrees above the pre-industrial reference period from 1850 to 1900. So far, 2023 has been 0.13 degrees warmer than the first eleven months of the previous record year 2016. Climate State Secretary Jennifer Morgan said this in order to keep global warming at the same level as in 2015 Paris decided to keep below 1.5 degrees permanently, global emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases must fall quickly – by 43 percent by 2030.

No temperature record at Christmas

However, the warm Christmas holidays in 2023 did not deliver a general record. “Christmas was quite mild, but not record-breaking in most regions,” said meteorologist Adrian Leyser. There was only a record in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Bavaria: an average temperature of 16.1 degrees was measured there from December 24th to 26th.

“In 2013 it was significantly warmer on the edge of the Alps,” said the meteorologist about Christmas 2023. The highest value so far on these three days was in Piding in the Upper Bavarian district of Berchtesgadener Land in 2013 with 19.3 degrees. dpa