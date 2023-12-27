2023 was the warmest year in Germany since records began in 1881. The German Weather Service (DWD) assumes this to be the case five days before the end of the calendar year. The average temperature is expected to be 10.6 degrees, a spokesman told the German Press Agency on Wednesday.

It had already been exceptionally warm in Germany in 2022. With an annual mean temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, 2022 was on a par with the previous record holder in 2018. This made the past year one of the two warmest since records began in 1881.

Emissions must fall by 43 percent by 2030

The DWD plans to publish its official annual balance sheet for 2023 this Friday. Only then will there be details about the record and other information such as the amount of rain and duration of sunshine.

Globally, 2023 was also the hottest year on record, according to the EU climate change service Copernicus. It is practically impossible that December will change anything, Copernicus announced on December 6th at the halfway point of the World Climate Conference.

According to Copernicus, global average temperatures were 1.46 degrees above the pre-industrial reference period from 1850 to 1900. So far, 2023 has been 0.13 degrees warmer than the first eleven months of the previous record year 2016. Morgan said that in order to stop global warming as decided in Paris in 2015 In order to keep below 1.5 degrees for a long time, global emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases must fall quickly – by 43 percent by 2030.