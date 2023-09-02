Enrollment to participate in the plan to attack the electoral system is open to all Brazilians over 18 years old

The TPS (Public Test of Security of the Ballot Box) brings some news this year. The main one is the use of the most recent models of electronic voting machines (EU 2020 and EU 2022) in the programmed activities.

During the event, which is part of the Electoral Justice calendar, any Brazilian over the age of 18 can present a plan to attack electoral systems to help improve the electronic voting process.

In the last edition of the TPS, in 2021, EU 2015 ballot box models were used. All 29 attack plans carried out during the activities were unsuccessful and no vulnerabilities were found.

Created to improve the electronic voting process and strengthen the reliability, transparency and security of capturing and counting votes, in addition to helping to improve the electoral process, the TPS, provided for in Resolution No. 23,444, of April 30, 2015is carried out, preferably, in the year before the elections.

In 2023, the test will take place from November 27th to December 1st, in a space reserved for the event at the headquarters of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), in Brasília (DF).

Urns 2020 and 2022

The EU 2020 and EU 2022 ballot boxes are practically identical, with new accessibility features and new features in terms of security, transparency and agility.

The equipment had its processing capacity increased by 18 times, gained a touch screen on the polling station’s terminal and had the cryptographic perimeter of the security hardware certified based on the requirements of the Public Infrastructure of Cryptographic Keys (ICPBrasil).

Registrations

Registration for TPS 2023 is now open. Interested parties can forward the completed pre-registration form and the supporting documents required in the announcement until September 8, the same date of publication of the approved pre-registrations. On the same day, the deadline for submitting an appeal for the pre-registration phase will open, which will end on September 12th.

TPS steps

TPS actions aim to identify any vulnerabilities or flaws related to the violation of the integrity or anonymity of votes in an election and also present the respective suggestions for improvement.

The activities involve several steps, from presenting the electoral systems to the participants and opening the source codes, to receiving the attack plans and the attack period itself.

After these steps and the correction of possible failures, the TSE invites the researchers again to test the systems and verify the corrections.

With information from TSE