The main task that our Political constitution to the municipalities it is the responsibility of provide citizens with public services. This is the It him drinking water and sewerage, paving, the state and maintenance of streets and highways in the city and in the unions, cleaning and cleaning, maintenance of public spaces, public lighting and public safety.

It is in this sense that this 2023, with the support of our state governor, Ruben Rocha Moya, who has always behaved very generously with ahomethe impulse of the Federation and the permanent effort of the municipality, I have decided that this year, be the infrastructure for well-being which is most prioritized.

This is not a unilateral or isolated decision, but it has support, as I said before, in our Constitutionbut above all, in the expression of our population that has been indicating to us what is a priority for them.

Thus, we have an ambitious plan to pave several streets in the city of Los Mochis and also in the unions.

We have proposed to the State Government the construction of a water treatment plant in the vicinity of Ejido 9 de Diciembrein order to reach the 100 liters per second of drinking water supply in Los Mochis and its surroundings, at the same time that we intend to complete the potable water systems of tabelojeca Y jitzamuri with whom we have an unavoidable commitment, after some administrations that kept them abandoned.

We will also continue with the city’s beautification program, which includes not only cleaning and maintaining medians and parks, but also repairing roads and sidewalks, because although we have come a long way, we know that there are still roads that are in poor condition.

And we are convinced that if we improve the environment of families, especially the most vulnerable, guaranteeing access to communication routes, health, lighting, drinking water, drainage and public safetywe are collaborating for a comprehensive growth that will have repercussions in all areas of the municipality, such as the economy, tourism, job creation, education and health of Ahomenses.

The municipality, as the level of government closest to the people, has the obligation to build an environment and an adequate environment for the progress with justice of the population, and in the case of ahome we are committed to Public Works become true wellness infrastructure, that coupled with the social policy and the programs for generating a culture of peace allow us to create true environments where the potential of each individual can be developed and sustained over time.

so this 2023 will be a year of consolidation of Mexican humanism in Ahome, because I have always known that the most important thing that exists in this municipality and in all of Mexico, is its people.